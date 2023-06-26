Tänak finishes sixth in Rally Safari Kenya as Ogier takes the win

Estonia's Ott Tänak (M-Sport) finished sixth in this weekend's Rally Safari Kenya. Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) took the win, with Toyota claiming all of the top four spots.

Finland's Kalle Rovanperä ended second in Kenya, with Elfyn Evans of Wales third and Japan's Takamoto Katsuta fourth. Ott Tänak was sixth overall, 9 minutes 14.5 seconds behind Ogier.

Ogier won seven of the special stages at Rally Kenya, holding onto first place from the moment he took the lead after stage two. However, the Frenchman was just 6.7 seconds ahead of teammate Kalle Rovanperä, who leads the WRC Championship by 41 points from Elfyn Evans.

Evans was third in Kenya, almost three minutes behind Ogier, followed by Katsuta in fourth (+3 minutes, 23.8 seconds).

Ott Tänak won two special stages on Sunday, but was ultimately disappointed, with technical issues having a major affect on his overall position.

"The result is definitely not the one we were chasing for, but considering all the issues we faced, it's still a solid amount of points we got," Tänak wrote on social media.



Next up in the WRC calendar is Rally Estonia, which gets underway on July 20.

"We are on our way back to home and we know that there's a lot of work to do as the next event is in our backyard," said Tänak.

