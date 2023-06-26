Tänak finishes sixth in Rally Safari Kenya as Ogier takes the win

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at Safari Rally Kenya-
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at Safari Rally Kenya- Source: M-Sport Media
News

Estonia's Ott Tänak (M-Sport) finished sixth in this weekend's Rally Safari Kenya. Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) took the win, with Toyota claiming all of the top four spots.

Finland's Kalle Rovanperä ended second in Kenya, with Elfyn Evans of Wales third and Japan's Takamoto Katsuta fourth. Ott Tänak was sixth overall, 9 minutes 14.5 seconds behind Ogier.

Ogier won seven of the special stages at Rally Kenya, holding onto first place from the moment he took the lead after stage two. However, the Frenchman was just 6.7 seconds ahead of teammate Kalle Rovanperä, who leads the WRC Championship by 41 points from Elfyn Evans.

Evans was third in Kenya, almost three minutes behind Ogier, followed by Katsuta in fourth (+3 minutes, 23.8 seconds).

Ott Tänak won two special stages on Sunday, but was ultimately disappointed, with technical issues having a major affect on his overall position.

"The result is definitely not the one we were chasing for, but considering all the issues we faced, it's still a solid amount of points we got," Tänak wrote on social media.

Next up in the WRC calendar is Rally Estonia, which gets underway on July 20.

"We are on our way back to home and we know that there's a lot of work to do as the next event is in our backyard," said Tänak.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:12

Health board to summarize pandemic lessons learned

15:28

Memorial alley celebrating history of Song Festivals opened in Tallinn

14:42

XIII Youth Song and Dance Week starts today

14:00

Estonian government meets on Monday to discuss developments in Russia

13:25

Head resigns after vocational school fails to follow Estonian teaching laws

12:43

Meelis Oidsalu: Why did Prigozhin quit?

12:25

Estonian finance minister to open up car tax debate in mid-July

11:51

Thin-film and tandem solar panels shaping future of solar energy

11:10

Debt collectors to fall under FSA supervision

10:30

Estonian archers win gold at European Games in Krakow

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.06

Kunnas: Prigozhin destroys official narrative of Ukraine war in Russia

25.06

Three people killed in traffic during Midsummer holidays

10:26

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

08:01

Remains of one of Estonia's largest 13th-century structures unearthed

07:33

Border guards detain 11 Afghan citizens crossing border in Setomaa

23.06

Estonia celebrates Midsummer holidays

24.06

Interior minister: Closing the border to be decided with neighbors

24.06

Buyers' interest in real estate remains low

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: