Ott Tänak: We at M-Sport Ford need to up the ante at Rally Estonia

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: M-Sport Ford
News

WRC driver Ott Tänak is looking forward to his home rally next week after a long break following last month's Rally Kenya. Nothing has been held back in terms of preparation, Tänak says.

An M-Sport Ford press release quoted Tänak as saying that: "Preparation has been quite intense; we carried out a pre-rally test and then also a small rally itself (last week's South Estonia Rally-ed.), so this has been a major effort to get as good a result as possible in Estonia."

"Naturally, over the next two rallies, speed only will matter, so we will lay all our cards on that and then see how close we get to the others," he went on.

"We are now into the second half of the season, and we will certainly not be giving up in terms of the championship stakes," he added. "We feel we need to up the ante, and go for broke."

M-Sport's boss, Richard Millener, said the Estonian rally, which also takes place in South Estonia, is very different in character than the previous stage in Kenya. "This is one of the quickest rallies of the season and one of the most important for us this year, and Ott's home rally. We know that we will get great support from the Estonians, throughout the weekend," Millener said.

"It would be fantastic to see Ott perform well at home, and of course that is also our goal for this rally," Millener added.

"Estonia is such a beautiful and fantastic country - I can't wait to go there again." he said.

Tänak pulled off a spectacular victory in stage two in Sweden, heading off the bigger-budget Toyota and Hyundai works teams. Other highlights include a fourth place in Croatia, an event tinged with sadness following the tragic death of Irish driver Craig Breen.

Currently, the Estonian occupies fourth place in the WRC driver's table.

Rally Estonia starts on Thursday, July 20, and runs to Sunday, July 23 inclusive.

There are five more stages to go after that, in the 2023 season, as follows:

August 3-6, Rally Finland.

September 7-10, Acropolis Rally Greece.

September 28-October 1, Rally Chile.

October 26-29, Central European Rally.

November 16-19, Rally Japan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:27

Ott Tänak: We at M-Sport Ford need to up the ante at Rally Estonia

16:11

Pärnu Museum metalwork artists exhibition proves popular

16:01

State support for e-vehicle purchase not seeing huge uptake

15:49

Opinion Festival 2023 to host a dozen English discussion panels

14:52

Timing of the essence in picking this year's elusive berry crop in Estonia

14:35

Raimond Kaljulaid: Vilnius shows West's faith in Ukraine victory not strong

13:50

Estonia's state budget deficit this year to be smaller than forecast

13:16

Several Tallinn high schools open up for additional applications

12:39

Siret Kotka to step down from active politics

12:14

Javelin thrower Gedly Tugi qualifies for U-23 European Championships final

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

13.07

Estonian government declares emergency situation in agriculture sector

14.07

Climatologist: Edge of European heatwave will hit Estonia on Sunday

14.07

PPA apprehend culprit in Volodymyr Zelenskyy sculpture car ramming incident

11:09

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

14.07

European Commission refers Estonia to Court of Justice

14.07

Winning design for Tartu dowtown cultural center (SÜKU) announced Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: