Gedly Tugi takes javelin silver in U-23 European championships

Gedly Tugi.
Gedly Tugi. Source: ERR
Javelin thrower Gedly Tugi took silver at the Under-23 European Championships in Espoo, Finland on Sunday.

Tugi, 21, qualified for the final with a throw of 59.99 in the opening heat, somewhat short of her PB of 60.65 established just a fortnight ago in Pärnu.

On Sunday, the Estonian's best throw of 57.62 bagged her the silver, after a mis-throw, 54.72, 53.76.

Elina Tzengko (Greece) took gold with a throw of 60.73.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

