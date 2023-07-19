Kristin Tattar fights back to take eighth win of the season

Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar has continued to ride her wave of success this season, taking first place for the eighth time this season at a Pro Tour event in Norway at the weekend.

Tattar fought back from third place to take the win over the three days of the competition.

"I'm so happy it's over. I know I say that every time, but this time I really mean it. Things were very close, and I didn't have the best of days. I feel like [US competitor] Missy [Gannon] played so much better than I did," Tattar said post-competition.

"That said, I still managed to stay in the game. I told myself not to give up before the end of the competition day, and it worked out. I'm delighted over this victory, because it means I must have done something right," she went on.

Kristin Tattar put together a solid Final Round to win by 1 stroke pic.twitter.com/V4iHOWb8nS — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) July 15, 2023

Tattar completed the three-day tournament with 189 throws, one fewer than the total it took Gannon to complete the course.

13 starts this season ➡️ 8 wins this season! pic.twitter.com/qFyjLWykdC — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) July 15, 2023

Finnish competitor Eveliina Salonen came third (192) despite a very strong opening day.

Tattar ended day one in third place, but after poorer performances from Salonen and her compatriot, Heidi Laine, found herself in the familiar position of first place.

She consolidated this on the final day, Sunday, to win.

Tattar has taken part in 13 stages of the Disc Golf Pro Tour series this season so far, winning eight of them and finishing second place twice.

With 1058.5 points accrued, she is far ahead of the second placed disc golfer, Catrina Allen (US), on 754.25 points.

Tattar takes part in this weekend's European Open in Finland, also a pro tour stage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!