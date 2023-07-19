Kristin Tattar fights back to take eighth win of the season

News
Kristin Tattar
Kristin Tattar Source: Justin Anderson/PDGA
News

Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar has continued to ride her wave of success this season, taking first place for the eighth time this season at a Pro Tour event in Norway at the weekend.

Tattar fought back from third place to take the win over the three days of the competition.

"I'm so happy it's over. I know I say that every time, but this time I really mean it. Things were very close, and I didn't have the best of days. I feel like [US competitor] Missy [Gannon] played so much better than I did," Tattar said post-competition.

"That said, I still managed to stay in the game. I told myself not to give up before the end of the competition day, and it worked out. I'm delighted over this victory, because it means I must have done something right," she went on.

Tattar completed the three-day tournament with 189 throws, one fewer than the total it took Gannon to complete the course.

Finnish competitor Eveliina Salonen came third (192) despite a very strong opening day.

Tattar ended day one in third place, but after poorer performances from Salonen and her compatriot, Heidi Laine, found herself in the familiar position of first place.

She consolidated this on the final day, Sunday, to win.

Tattar has taken part in 13 stages of the Disc Golf Pro Tour series this season so far, winning eight of them and finishing second place twice. 

With 1058.5 points accrued, she is far ahead of the second placed disc golfer, Catrina Allen (US), on 754.25 points.

Tattar takes part in this weekend's European Open in Finland, also a pro tour stage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

Estonian shale oil producers not worried about CO2 reductions in shipping

13:18

Rainer Saks: Current Russian ground forces losses in Ukraine unsustainable

13:03

Kristin Tattar fights back to take eighth win of the season

12:52

Haapsalu local government tussles with RMK over tree-felling

12:30

Anett Kontaveit on her career highlights: There is a lot to be proud of

11:30

Estonian farmers see poor grain quality and yields this year due to drought

11:19

ERR in Latvia: Local governments supportive of military training area plans

10:40

Ministry plans cut back on free school milk to save costs

10:01

Party ratings: Reform support rises, Eesti 200's continues to fall

08:56

New Pärnu bridge construction work gets started

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

18.07

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

18.07

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

18.07

Kallas: Estonia to decouple from Russian electricity grid by start of 2025

18.07

Professor: Changing Tallinn's bus routes may not bring expected results

17.07

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: