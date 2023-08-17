Gallery: Kristin Tattar leads European disc golf championships day one

Kristin Tattar competing in day one of the European Disc Golf Championships in Tallinn, August 16, 2023.
World number one disc golfer Kristin Tattar finished the opening day of the European Disc Golf Championships 2023 in first place and before a home crowd.

The European championships are being held for the first time at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak) this week.

In the opening event Tattar finished 18 holes at five under par , putting her in first place, followed by the Rachel Turton (U.K., one under par) and Eveliina Salonen (Finland, on par). 

Two more Estonians finished in the top ten: Keiti Tätte (two over), in sixth place at the end of Wednesday, and Kaidi Allsalu (five over par), who currently lies in 10th place.

Among the men, Dennis Augustsson (Sweden) took the lead at 12 under par, followed by Estonian  Albert Tamm, 11 under par.

Two more Estonians, Mauri Villmann and Hannes Kurn, finished in joint 10th place at six under par.

The competition continues through to Saturday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

