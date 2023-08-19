Kristin Tattar becomes European champion before her home crowd

Tattar completed 72 rounds of the European Championship with 249 strokes and 11 under par.

Even though Tattar completed the final day of the tournament with a modest score of 73 and allowed her closest competitor, Finland's Silva Saarinen, to finish three shots clear, the Estonian managed to maintain her composure in the final two baskets and win her first European Championship title. President Alar Karis presented Tattari with the trophy.

The two other medalists were Saarinen and her compatriot Eveliina Salonen, who finished within three and eight throws of Tattar, respectively. Finland's Heidi Laine and Henna Blomroos rounded out the top five.

Anneli Tugjas-Manniste finished in sixth place, Kaidi Allsalu in seventh place and Keiti Tatte in eighth place.

Dennis Augustsson of Sweden leads the men's race heading into the final day of competition. He will be followed by Albert Tamm and Jesse Nieminen of Finland and Jakub Semerad of the Czech Republic.

