Kristin Tattar: I didn't think things could get better than last season

Kristin Tattar after touching down in Tallinn following the end of the 2023 season.
Kristin Tattar after touching down in Tallinn following the end of the 2023 season. Source: ERR
Reigning European and world disc golf champion Kristin Tattar ended a successful season last weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, finishing fourth in the Women's PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) Pro Tour Championship event there.

While this mightn't have been a strong a result as she and her fans would have hoped for, Tattar's win last month in the PDGA US Open in Burlington, also in North Carolina, on top of her World Championships win, the European Open before a home crowd in Tallinn in and victory in the PDGA Champions Cup back in April represented a clean sweep never before achieved by any woman player.

Tattar gave a quick on-the-sport interview on arriving back at Tallinn Airport, to ERR's Sport portal, which follows in its entirety.

Congratulations, Kristin: You became world champion this year, for the second time. Athletes always say that defending a title is harder than winning it for the first time. Is this second world championship title in some ways more intense for you than the first was?

This second world championship title was definitely different, you could feel that right away, already going into the championship, the entire energy was different. A lot of work had been done, and the titel was reached last year, so I could enjoy the joy of the game more. At the same time, when the series got to the point where a second title was within reach, the tensions came. The hunger was greater last year, but this year there was a tension of a different kind. But winning this second title has been very sweet.

Had your desire to win grown?

I don't even know myself what I can say about that. After last season, I thought things couldn't get any better. That it was somehow difficult, competition is tough and how can I still get by. But this season proved that things can indeed go better. It made me dream more expansively, somehow; that a "ceiling" would not materialize. There is always the potential for something more still, so I think I'll have to dream even more fantastically now.

Maybe you yourself have seen more of these moments in your career, but the wider audience noticed your first moment of hesitation, at the European Championships, in Tallinn, in the summer. You seem to have had a few moments like that lately. Is this unusual for you or is it just a part of the life of a sportsperson?

I myself got used to things.  It was getting better and better all the time, I was consistent, with no errors, and at one point I thought it was that easy. Actually, the reality is that I am also a human and not a robot, that makes no mistakes. Late-season, I have faced challenges like this, but I have instead handled these situations well. Even when there were weaker moments, I was able to come through these on top.

Your most recent post on social media seemed like there were some emotions there; you admitted that in the last competition you had struggled. So where do you draw strength from?

I am empowered by thinking of why I started playing in the first place. I had a sincere desire to simply enjoy my disc golf. The success that has come along with that is the icing on the cake, and I couldn't have conceived of it.  It's moments like these that I try to remind myself why I take part in this sport in the first place, so I think that's what makes it interesting. If time all passed as you expected it to, things would be very boring.

What awaits you next?

I am planning to rest up for three or four months. I'm going abroad for a training camp too, but I won't be competing until March.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

