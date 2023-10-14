Kristin Tattar goes into Charlotte disc golf tournament final day in second place

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar finished the second day of the Disc Golf Pro Tour round in Charlotte, North Carolina, in second place.

Tattar, who had last weekend finished second at the PDGA Throw Pink event in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina, was in the lead after day one in the current tournament, and threw six birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey on day two, the latter on hole 12, which had also caused issues for other competitors.

American Ohn Scoggins, in third place after day one, worked her way up to the lead finishing the day on nine below par, with Tattar two shots behind her.

Some of Tattar's highlights from day two are below.

Kristin Tattar just casually lacing 366 FT of trees pic.twitter.com/mEHVlqHhfq — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 13, 2023

A blind bullseye for Tattar pic.twitter.com/YGNjSKaJUB — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 13, 2023

--

