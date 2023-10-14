Kristin Tattar goes into Charlotte disc golf tournament final day in second place

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Disc golf star Kristin Tattar finished the second day of the Disc Golf Pro Tour round in Charlotte, North Carolina, in second place.

Tattar, who had last weekend finished second at the  PDGA Throw Pink event in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina, was in the lead after day one in the current tournament, and threw six birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey on day two, the latter on hole 12, which had also caused issues for other competitors.

American Ohn Scoggins, in third place after day one, worked her way up to the lead finishing the day on nine below par, with Tattar two shots behind her.

Some of Tattar's highlights from day two are below.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Source: ERR Sport

