Estonian men's football team go down 2:0 to Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifier

News
Estonia v Azerbaijan, Friday, October 13, 2023.
Open gallery
62 photos
News

The Estonian men's football team lost its UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match 2:0 at home to Azerbaijan at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn Friday evening.

In somewhat of a wooden spoon prize match, the two teams languished at the bottom of Group F ahead of the game and with slim chances of qualification (Estonia now only has a theoretical chance of doing so, via the playoff route) and had obtained their sole point of their respective campaigns so far against each other, after a 1:1 draw in Baku in June.

September had been a cruel month, again for both sides – Estonia going down 5:0 twice within four days, at home to Sweden and then away to Belgium; Azerbaijan also lost with the same score-line against Sweden.

Kickoff was at 7 p.m. local time, and the visitors went ahead after 9 minutes thanks to a Toral Bajramov header.

Near the end of the first half, Azerbaijan were awarded a penalty due to a handball; Ramil Sheydayev (Buriram United) was successful in sending keeper Karl Jakob Hein (Arsenal) the wrong way.

Estonia's best chance came in the 69th minute when Henri Anier (Lee Man) looked threatening in the penalty area, while 19-year-old debutant Martin Vetkal sent a 20-meter free kick only just over the bar 10 minutes before time.

Thus Estonia remains bottom of the group without a win, and on one point. At the other end of the table, Belgium are though with 16 points from five games, and join France, Portugal, and finals hosts Germany, as the only teams to have qualified so far.

The Estonian team are next in action on Tuesday in a friendly versus Thailand, again at home.

The next European Championship Group F clashes come in mid-November, at home to Austria and then away to Sweden. These are the final qualifiers for this year; the rounds continue next March.

Editor's note: The banner displayed by home fans in the cover image above reads "Embarrassing, EJL." The EJL is football's governing body in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Sport

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:03

Alar Karis: Past struggles, present threats unify Estonia and South Korea

12:18

EKRE puts forward bill to label, segregate insect-containing foodstuffs

12:16

Education ministry declines to reach court case expediency deal with Mailis Reps

11:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

11:13

112 emergency number was overloaded with calls during bomb threat mass email attack

10:56

Vladimir Putin scoffs at claims of Russia culpability in Balticconnector breach

10:26

Kristin Tattar goes into Charlotte disc golf tournament final day in second place

09:49

Estonian men's football team go down 2:0 to Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifier

09:23

Global warming is changing the way food tastes

07:59

Outgoing Defense League chief: Territorial defense my final thesis

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

12.10

PPA: Bomb threat emails likely mass wave of 'spam'

13.10

Estonian prime minister caught in African Union hoax call scam

12.10

Tallinn approves Estonian-language education transition plan

13.10

EKRE leader: We have plans to call 'emergency' elections

12.10

Frenchman makes 3,000 km trip from Le Mans to Estonia by unicycle

13.10

Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

13.10

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: