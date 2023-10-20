Tallinna FC Flora top womens' league with over a month left in season

FC Flora women's team (photo taken earlier in the season).
FC Flora women's team (photo taken earlier in the season). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian women's football league (Naiste meestriliiga) team Tallinna FC Flora have won their sixth title in-a-row, five games before the season ends, after defeating JK Tabasalu 6:1 on Thursday.

As Naiste meestriliiga league champion again, Flora qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League also.

"Every title is special, and every year things get increasingly intense," Striker Lisette Tammik. "Actually, the Tabasalu girls were very strong, especially the first half. So kudos to them. Hopefully in the next half of the season, they will be able to surprise us in the same way."

While the champagne and bouquets were already being handed out on Thursday, the Flora women pick up their actual league trophy on November 26, when they play the last home game of the season.

Tallinna FC Flora won the league, with 63 points, from 21 games, followed by Saku Sporting on 47 points and Tartu JK Tammeka on 38. Tabasalu finished fifth.

Manager Aleksandra Ševoldaeva has been at the helm for all of Flora's six successful title campaigns, and said that a new formation tried out this season for the first time had been both challenging, and also rewarding in terms of goals scored, including in European competitions.

On Thursday, Flora were 2:1 up at half-time in cruel conditions – around zero and with winds. Nonetheless, they racked up four more goals to take the title.

Striker Lisette Tammik, now marking her fourth title with the club, was one of those on target against Tabasalu.

Another attacker, Getter Saar, has been with the team for all six championships, and found the net twice against Tabalsalu.

"Every title is different and turns out a little differently. Every one is special in its own way," she said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Source: ERR Sport, reporter Anu Säärits



