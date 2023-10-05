Estonian FA: No games to be played with Russian teams

News
Estonian flag at the national stadium, the A. Le Coq Arena.
Estonian flag at the national stadium, the A. Le Coq Arena. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Following the recent Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decision to permit the Russian Federation's under-17 team to resume competing in international competitions, the domestic Estonian Football Association (EJL) has announced that Estonia's national teams will not play against Russia.

"The decision to re-admit the Russian U-17 national teams to international competitions was made by the UEFA Executive Committee. The EJL and no one associated with the EJL was not aware of UEFA's intention in advance and was not involved in the decision-making process at any level. If we could have participated in the decision, the EJL would consist of the Russian U-17 national teams opposed to rejoining international football life," the football association said in a statement.

The EJL issued a statement Wednesday saying that: "UEFA has cast its decision, but we oppose it, so cannot, and do not want, to implement the decision. The EJL's clear, unified and unequivocal position is that the Estonian national teams will not play against Russia," the football association announced.

"UEFA has been aware of our position from the outset. The EJL is very dismayed if previous messages have led to any misunderstanding of our positions."

"The EJL considers it important to repeat other positions expressed earlier. It is important to remain united, in Estonia, especially in a situation where people are fighting for the same end: For Estonia, in support of Ukraine, and against Russia's aggression. Supporting Ukraine naturally means that we are opposed Russia's war in Ukraine."

"We hope with all our hearts that the war will culminate in Ukraine regaining control of all its territory, and as soon as possible, furthermore so that their football community can continue to do what it has been doing," the statement went on.

"Since February 2022, both the EJL and the Estonian football community have organized several actions in support of Ukraine: Amassing more than €60,000, expressing support at several Estonian league, cup and national team games via public campaigns, exempted Ukrainian youth from the license fee required for participation in the Estonian championship, organized a charity match between FC Flora and Dynamo Kyiv met with a member of the Ukrainian parliament, hosted Ukrainian youth football camps in Estonia, etc. At the FIFA Congress last April, the EJL was one of the four confederations to vote against adding Russian to FIFA's list of official languages," the statement continued.

"The EJL also contributes to Estonian national defense, specifically the Estonian Defense Forces has added EJL to the list of employers supporting the state's defenders last year, thus recognizing EJL's activities in supporting personnel participating in defense force exercises. A number of EJL employees also participated in the recent [large scale reservist] Exercise Ussisõnad."

Estonia joins at least five other UEFA nations, namely Ukraine, England, Poland, Latvia, and Sweden, who have boycotted Russian national football teams of all age groups, following the organization's decision last week to readmit the Russian U-17 teams, ie. both girls and boys teams, to competition. UEFA's argument is that minors should not be penalized for the actions of adults.

The world governing body, Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA) opted to do the same this week.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:18

Isamaa chair: Kersti Kaljulaid expressed interest in NATO top job

13:47

Sakari Neuvonen: Future of cultural autonomy of Finnish minority bleak

13:35

Former president Kersti Kaljulaid rejects Kallas' Alexela comparison

12:50

Estonian gas station chains cut fuel prices at the pump on Thursday

12:10

Fundraiser initiators: Laupmaa stalling and messing around with money

11:13

Observation status applied to Elmo Rent's shares on Tallinn stock exchange

10:57

Isamaa leader: Quality of Estonia's state leadership 'fractured'

10:34

Estonian Consulates serve as representatives and guardians of Estonia's freedom

10:14

Estonian state pays €3.5 million to Nursipalu training area owners

10:10

Justice chancellor: Extreme obstruction lends strength to autocratic instincts

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

04.10

Flu and coronavirus spreading in Estonia

04.10

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

04.10

Tallinn Airport hopes SAS changes will bring better flight connections

04.10

New law planned to curb promotion of hazardous fake medicines in Estonia

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

04.10

UK investigating possibility of moving inmates to Estonian prisons

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: