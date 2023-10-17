Kadriorg Stadium to get second full-size football pitch after renovations

The complete renovation of Tallinn's Kadriorg Stadium will soon get underway. The current plans include the addition of a full-size football pitch along with a grandstand with the capacity to hold 1,000 spectators.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center), designs are currently being drawn up for the complete renovation of Kadriorg Stadium, and should be completed by the end of this year.

Work has already begun on renovating the lighting in the main arena and the practice fields, while the entire complex is currently earmarked for completion in 2026, the 100th anniversary of the stadium's inauguration.

"It is too early to say when the complete renovation will begin. Ideally, the entire project could be completed by 2026, when Kadriorg Stadium celebrates its 100th birthday. However, given the changing circumstances of the moment, this may also affect the plans and schedule for the renovation of Kadriorg Stadium," Terik said.

The biggest change relates to the current football training pitch. The adjacent athletics training field was renovated two years ago, with the current plan being to build a full-size football pitch, along with a 1,000-seater grandstand, which will be used for competitive matches.

"The upper training field will get a full-size football pitch, though the throwing area will also remain. This will allow it to be used by both footballers and track and field athletes. The stadium will be designed in such a way that it will also be able to host matches in the Estonian Meistriliiga (Estonia's top domestic men's football league – ed.)," said Terik.

The installation of a new football pitch will allow footballers and track and field athletes to train at the same time in future, the deputy mayor added.

"Once the football pitch has been completed, the athletics training field will be primarily for athletics. Up to now, it has been divided between football and athletics in way whereby athletes from the two disciplines did not train on the fields at the same time," he said.

Renovations to cost €20 million in total

The renovation of the main stadium along with the construction of a full-size pitch and proper stands will not come cheap. Although the exact total will only be known once the design has been completed, current estimates put the cost of renovating the entire stadium complex at around the €20 million mark.

Three years ago, the cost of a complete renovation was estimated to be €12 million. The renovation of the athletics training field, which has already been completed, cost the city around €750,000.

As things stand, the City of Tallinn, which owns the stadium, would have to pay for the €20 million renovation itself.

"Tallinn has tried to get co-financing from the state for the renovation of Kadriorg Stadium, however this has not been successful. We are continuing to look for potential co-financing options with various partners, such as the Estonian Athletic Association. If co-financing is unsuccessful, the city will have to cover the entire cost," Terik said.

The main arena of the Kadriorg Stadium will be entirely renovated, with new communications systems, drainage, grass and track covering, and a scoreboard all installed.

Kadriorg Stadium was first opened in 1926 and has been classified as a cultural monument of historical importance since 1997.

