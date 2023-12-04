Tallinn's preparations to become 2025 European Sport Capital underway

The City of Tallinn is gearing up for some major sports-related investments in preparation for its year as European Capital of Sport in 2025. According to the city's budget proposal for next year, the largest investment in sports will be the renovation of Kadriorg Stadium.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) announced that €23.2 million has been allocated from the city's 2024 budget for projects related to sports and physical activity, along with €5.6 million for investments in the same sphere.

"Tallinn is the center of sporting activities in Estonia, with numerous international competitions held here annually. It's important to encourage healthy and active lifestyles, so we're continuing to enhance a variety of opportunities for physical activities and sports to ensure our residents have ample options for active leisure," stated Terik.

"These efforts are also a crucial part of our preparations for 2025, when Tallinn will become the European Capital of Sport. Starting next year, we will launch a city-wide initiative to construct sports facilities in each district. The design phase for these projects is set to begin in the spring, with the goal of opening new, publicly accessible sports facilities in all eight districts," added Terik.

To achieve these objectives, the city will develop and support organized sports activities in both recreational and competitive sports, in collaboration with national and local sports organizations. This support extends to various sports projects and associations, private sports centers and both local and international sports competitions and events.

The most significant investment in the sports sector will be the complete renovation of Kadriorg Stadium, design work for which is already underway. €5.1 million has already been allocated for this in the budget for the coming year. The design phase is expected to be completed in 2024, followed by the construction of the main arena and grandstands.

The budget also includes funds for minor work on improving the capital's range of sports facilities.

The 2024 budget for the City of Tallinn, totals €1.26 billion and is subject to approval by the City Council. This amount represents an increase of €79.5 million, or 6.7 percent from the adjusted budget for 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!