Tallinn named European Capital of Sport 2025

Tallinn was named European Capital of Sport 2025. December 6, 2022.

Tallinn has been named the European Capital of Sport 2025, with Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) accepting the title on behalf of Estonia's capital city in Brussels on Tuesday night.

The 2025 title was handed over to Kõlvart by ACES Europe President Gian Francesco Lupattelli at the nonprofit's annual awards gala in Brussels on Tuesday night, according to a press release.

"Tallinn deserves the title of European Capital of Sport, and let's celebrate this in 2025 with a wide range of activities and programs," said ACES Europe board member Johannes Andre de Jeu, who noted that the title is first and foremost recognition and an award for a city with an outstanding sporting record that deserves to be highlighted at the European level.

"I hope that through the process of preparing for the title and the rich program of activities that will take place that year, Tallinn will find new directions and ways to develop sports in an even more sustainable way, as well as to contribute to them beyond its European Capital of Sport year," he added.

Kõlvart acknowledged the 2025 title as honorable recognition shared by the city for the contributions and dedication of all sports developers, athletes, coaches and sports fans over the years.

"We have valued the development of community-based sports in Tallinn, and we have created a modern and versatile infrastructure for this," he highlighted. "Now we have the opportunity to play our part in the development of community sports across Europe, and I am grateful for this trust."

According to the mayor, Estonia's capital city has already begun preparations for holding the title. "Our goal is to organize a variety of sporting events and activities throughout the year that will provide exciting moments for athletes and everyone who follows them," he said.

He also noted that Tallinn will be the European Green Capital next year. "To ensure a sustainable and healthy society now and in the future, we need to support and contribute to a lifestyle that supports both the environment and physical activity," Kõlvart said. "But this will require long-term and consistent work, and that is what Tallinn will strive and work toward in the next year and all the years to come."



This spring, Tallinn applied to become a European Capital of Sport in 2025 as a city that develops and promotes sports and values a healthy and active lifestyle.

The application provided a comprehensive overview of Tallinn's sports and activities, infrastructure and plans to date. The panel that assessed Tallinn's application determined that the Estonian capital deserves the title of European Capital of Sport and thus sets an example for other European cities.

The title of European Capital of Sport has been awarded since 2001, alongside world and regional Capital of Sport and City of Sport titles. Within Estonia, Kuressaare, Elva and Rakvere bore the title of European City of Sport in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Malaga held the title of European Capital of Sport in 2021, followed by the Hague this year. Next year, the title will go to Glasgow, followed by Genoa in 2024.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

