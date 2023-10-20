100 top sporting moments: Rally Estonia

Estonia's olympic games participation will be 100 years old on December 8, so ERR Sport has put together 100 top sporting moments from that time-span.

Moment number 36 is Rally Estonia, which, it is argued, is probably the best-organized WRC stage of them all.

It is certainly one of the newer rounds, having only begun in 2020, after the event had been run as a WRC promotional, but not full-calendar, event.

The timing could not have been better, since Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja won the WRC 2019 title, the first Estonians to have done so.

A change from Toyota to Hyundai followed for the pair for the next season, as did the arrival of their home rally as a full WRC event.

This was only slightly marred by two things: The Covid pandemic, which started in early 2020, and political wrangling over the event temporarily leading to its cancellation.

However, thankfully common ground was found, and the race went ahead in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, right in the middle of the calendar, in July.

Tartu is the rally's capital, with stages running in its environs and in the surrounding region.

Fittingly, Tänak and Järveoja won the inaugural Rally Estonia in an otherwise fairly disappointing season.

Reigning WRC champion and current table leader Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota), has dominated the event since then.

