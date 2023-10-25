Tänak looking to build on win in Chile at first ever Central European Rally

This year's World Rally Championship (WRC) season has already reached its penultimate stage, with the first ever Central European Rally taking place this week. The rally gets underway on Wednesday at 5.01 p.m. Estonian time near Passau, Germany with a 3.62 kilometer test stage.

The Central European Rally, which has replaced the long-running WRC Rally Catalunya in this year's calendar will be the first time a WRC event has been held across three different countries. The rally will be centered around the Bavarian town of Passau, however, the action also takes place on roads in Czechia and Austria.

After a promising start to the year, Estonia's Ott Tänak (M-Sport) endured a disappointing middle of the season, before showing his quality once again at the end of September when he won Rally Chile. Despite missing out on a chance to challenge for this year's world championship title, Tänak says he still aims to make the most of his last two rallies with M-Sport before returning to Hyundai for next season. "The job is not done yet. There are still two more rounds before the end of the season and so we will keep pushing," Tänak said.

The Estonian due of Tänak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja last had the chance to race on tarmac in April, when they finished second behind Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) at Rally Croatia.

"It's been a while since we last drove on tarmac. It's really difficult to expect anything in particular from a rally in Central Europe because everything is new and I'm pretty sure that the weather conditions will play a big role. So, we have to be prepared for anything right from the start in order to achieve the targets we have set," Tänak said.

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at Rally Croatia. Source: M-Sport Media

