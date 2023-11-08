Ott Tänak: M-Sport did not offer me a new contract

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: M-Sport Ford
News

Estonian rally ace Ott Tänak, who is set to leave M-Sport Ford at the end of the season to rejoin Hyundai, told Finnish rally portal rallit.fi that M-Sport did not offer him a new contract.

Tänak told rallit.fi, that while there had been talk of extending his contract, he did not receive any offers. "I only had a one-year contract and was not offered an extension. So I just didn't have a contract for the next year. In the meantime, we discussed it, but in reality, continuing with M-Sport was not really an option," Tänak said.

Next season, Tänak will drive for Hyundai once again. According to the Estonian, one of the reasons that convinced him to rejoin was the team's new manager Cyril Abiteboul.

"They seem to have a clear vision and concrete goals. And it's not just talk, because the work has already been done in the background. They are working hard to achieve their goals. Cyril made his vision and objectives clear during the negotiations. So the negotiations were quite straightforward," Tänak added.

M-Sport Ford chief Richard Millener had indicated that his team wanted to continue working with Tänak. "Nobody wants to lose Ott. He's one of the best, if not the best, driver in the World Championship series, but we have to be mature and accept that he wants to move on. Ott knows he still has a real chance of winning the title. If he feels that a team change is the best move for him, we are not going to stop him," said Millener.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja will make their last appearance of the season next week in Japan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

MP: Taipei office would be big step in strengthening Estonia-Taiwan relations

18:12

Legal scholars: EU law may block extradition of Estonian citizens to US

17:49

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced Updated

17:30

Tallinn to standardize childcare service support procedures

17:01

Ott Tänak: M-Sport did not offer me a new contract

16:50

Estonia's Mark Lajal out in Helsinki despite perfect second set comeback

16:49

Watch again: Estonian, Latvian prime ministers' press conference

16:47

Public conciliator does not consider teacher's warning strike illegal

16:07

Prime minister declines to answer opposition MPs' questions on loan to spouse

15:31

Jaak Aaviksoo: Where are your national interests Estonia?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration Updated

07.11

Northern lights again seen over Estonia

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

13:02

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

07.11

Friday's planned strike illegal, Estonian ministry claims in letter to schools

09:56

Buyer shortage sees used guns market flooded in Estonia

09:25

Belarusian culture, language, and history is being destroyed – interview

07.11

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: