European Rally Championship set for Estonia in 2024 as WRC returns in 2025

On Wednesday, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) unveiled the calendar for the 2024 European Rally Championship (ERC) season. After a seven-year break, Rally Estonia is set to return to the ERC next year.

On July 5 – 7, 2024, the best rally drivers in the European Championship will compete on the roads of south Estonia in round four of next year's ERC season. The ERC Rally Estonia will also include one round of the Junior European Rally Championship (JERC) .

Rally Estonia, which has been staging World Rally Championship (WRC) events for the past four years, is no stranger to the ERC series, which it hosted in South Estonia during the 2014-2016 seasons. In 2014, Rally Estonia was even voted as the ERC's "Rally of the Year" in its first season as host.

Rally Estonia director Urmo Aava highlighted the importance of the work done over more than half a year to reach a multi-annual agreement with the WRC Promoter, which would enabled both the European and World Rally Championship rounds to be held in Estonia.

"Many thanks for all commitment and contribution to the WRC Promoter and the Estonian Ministry of Culture, which is developing a new investment plan for major international sports events in Estonia," Aava said.

"There are an increasing number of participants in the ERC series driving Rally2 cars and I believe that next year there will be quite a lot of Estonian crews competing in Rally2 cars during the home round of the European Championship," said Aiva.

"The possibility that some of them will reach TOP3 is very, very high and it will be a good opportunity for the young drivers to achieve a great result in the title race and compare themselves with the best from Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and other countries," he added.

"I am eagerly looking forward to it. I foresee a lot of positivity and I want to contribute with the whole Rally Estonia team to build an even stronger foundation for the future organization of the WRC round in Estonia. I would recommend all rally fans to book the first weekend of July in their calendars already today and to come and cheer for our own drivers, as ERC Rally Estonia 2024 is waiting for you!"

European Rally Championship (ERC) Manager Iain Campbell said that the ERC is really pleased to be returning to Estonia.

"Having won 'Event of the Year' when Rally Estonia first appeared on the FIA European Rally Championship calendar back in 2014, and following its success on the WRC stage, we are delighted to be heading back to Estonia in July. WRC Promoter will bring all the resources to the event that is does with WRC – all the stages live, behind-the-scenes footage and global coverage. The competition in thee ERC is incredibly fierce, and we see this continuing over the ultra-fast and challenging stages of Estonia."

Tickets for ERC Rally Estonia 2024 go on sale from 10 a.m. on Friday, November 24 and can be purchased via the Rally Estonia website.

The FIA European Rally Championship round ERC Rally Estonia 2024 will be held on the roads of Tartu and South Estonia on July 5 – 7.

Both the opening and closing ceremonies of Rally Estonia, along with a varied entertainment program will take place in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), while the rally HQ and service park will return to Tehvandi Sports Center in Otepää, Valga County after a four-year hiatus.

Rally Estonia will be back on the WRC (World Rally Championship) calendar in 2025.

