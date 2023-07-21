Gallery: Alika, Nublu and 5MIINUST perform at Rally Estonia opening show

The opening ceremony of WRC Rally Estonia 2023 took place in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) on Thursday evening. The show featured performances from Alika, who represented Estonia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, along with Nublu and 5MIINUST, who arrived at the stage in a fire truck.

Later in the evening, heavy rock band Terminaator performed a two-hour set to a packed Tartu crowd.

The opening ceremony was followed by the first stage of this year's Rally Estonia in Majoraadi Park, near the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

The rally continued on Friday, with stages mostly taking place in the Peipsiääre and Mustvee areas, as well as in the village of Raanitsa.

