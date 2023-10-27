Estonian Eurovision star Alika: 'I would love to write music for movies'

2023 has certainly been a crazy year for Estonian pop star Alika Milova. After winning Eesti Laul in February, she then went on to fulfil her dream of representing Estonia at Eurovision. With her debut album due for release in November, Alika spoke to Raadio 2 show "R2 Pulss" about her plans for the future.

For Narva-born singer Alika Milova, 2023 has been a year to remember. "Eesti Laul was on from January, and basically the whole year has been non-stop and crazy," Alika told Raadio 2 show "R2 Pulss."

"But it's exciting to live like this," she said, adding that she feels fortunate to be able to do something  "I'd like to do for the rest of my life."

After fulfilling one of her biggest dreams by taking part in this year's Eurovision, where she finished a credible eighth, up next for Alika is the release of her self-titled debut album on November 24.

"You can hear the sound quality, which I'm really happy about," she said, pointing out that diversity is one of the album's defining characteristics.

"You'll find different types music – [some songs are] a bit rockier, [others are] a little more pop," she said. The album also features one song in Russian and another in Ukrainian, as well as three tracks Alika wrote entirely by herself.

She explained that in 2021, when she was competing in the talent show "Eesti otsib superstaari" ("Estonia is Looking for a Superstar"), she was really into funk music. However, once she got into the studio to record, she soon started leaning more towards a pop-rock style.

"I like old school music. My own personal style of pop music is a little more band-oriented, instrumental, with a bit of rock and funk in there," Alika said. "My music has something for everyone and gives rise to a mix of different styles."

With everything she has achieved in 2023, it might be tempting for Alika to be looking forward to a less crazy year ahead. However, it seems like everyone wants to know what the 21-year-old star is planning to do in the future.

 "It's so funny how everyone always asks me what's next," she laughed.

"I'd like to set a couple of goals for next year, to write music for a movie or something more open like that. I recently watched (Estonian movie) 'Tume Paradiis' ('Dark Paradise') and thought, I'm no worse, I can write music too," she laughed "I'd love to do a song for [a movie's] outro credit. I'd like to do different things and try different things."

Whether that happens next year or not, one thing is for certain - Alika wants to keep performing live shows and "make people happy with my music."

Alika's debut album "Alika" is set for release on November 24.

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: R2 Pulss - interviewer Robin Jukental

