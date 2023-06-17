Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

Estonia's Eurovision entry for this year Alika Milova has put out an Estonian-language version of her latest single, "Too Much".

Milova, who performs simply under the name Alika, had recorded the song in English, which is now out in Estonian too, as "Lihtsalt veab", ERR's Menu portal reports.

Alika wrote the song together with Aleksi Liski, Elias Hjelm and Frederik Küüts (music), while for the lyrics she was joined by 5minus rapper Põhja-Korea, Kadri-Ann Mägi.

The song was mixed and post-produced by Aleksi Kiiskinen, while the official video (see below) features musician and radio show host Gameboy Tetris, among others.

Alika placed eighth in the Eurovision Song Contest finals in Liverpool last month, with the song "Bridges".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!