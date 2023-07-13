Alika and Terminaator to perform at Rally Estonia opening ceremony in Tartu

Alika, who represented Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, is set to perform in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) at the opening ceremony of this year's Rally Estonia on July 20.

Alika, whose song "Bridges" finished eighth in this year's Eurovision, also performed at Rally Estonia in 2022.

"It was a great honor for me to perform at Rally Estonia last year. It's still one of my favorite concerts and it's great to be back this year," Alika said. "I'm very excited to be able to perform in a slightly different format and with a very special program this time. I'm really looking forward to this concert."

The opening night of this year's WRC Rally Estonia will end with a performance from Estonian rock band Terminaator.

The events begin on Wednesday, July 20 at 4.45 p.m. in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), when WRC Series drivers and teams will arrive for a press conference on the stage.

After this, there will be a chance for fans to meet the drivers in an autograph-signing session in the area next to the podium.

The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

The first special stage of the rally gets under way at 8.05 pm by the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Terminaator will take to the stage later in the evening, at 10 p.m.

"Just like every other year, we are putting a lot of emphasis on making Rally Estonia a rally festival for the whole family. Alika and Terminaator have now been announced as the headliners for the opening event on Thursday, but there will be more surprises and news to come," said Tarmo Hõbe, one of Rally Estonia's main organizers.

In addition to the entertainment program in the City of Tartu, WRC Rally Estonia 2023 will take place on the roads of Tartu, Otepää, Elva, Kanepi, Kambja, Peipsiääre, Mustvee and Kastre from July 20-23.

