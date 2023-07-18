WRC Rally Estonia opening to feature Nublu, Alika and others

5miinust and Nublu.
5miinust and Nublu. Source: Press materials.
Tartu becomes a hive of activity later this week as WRC Rally Estonia arrives. The opening ceremony, press conference, a chance to get drivers' autographs and a concert featuring some big names all happen in the Town Hall Square Thursday afternoon and evening.

Magnus Müürsepp, producer of the WRC Rally Estonia opening ceremony, says he is is pleased that Rally Estonia values ​​the entertainment aspect of the event more and more each year.

"In addition to the adrenaline the rally world brings, the audience is getting more and more off-track enjoyment, some cool company, good food plus the best artists," he went on.

Rally Estonia 2023 is the fourth full WRC event for Estonia. The race had been held for many years, but was not a top-flight calendar round at that point.

As per WRC tradition, the race weekend starts with a shakedown stage Thursday morning and the one stage proper, SSS1 Visit Estonia/Tartu vald 1, on the Thursday evening, starting at 8.05 p.m.

The remaining 20 stages, including the Wolf Power stage, follow Friday to Sunday inclusive.

The opening ceremony of WRC Rally Estonia begins at 4:45 p.m. in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).

One preliminary event is a press conference involving competitors and team managers from all categories taking part, headed by WRC lead commentator Becs Williams.

An autograph session featuring the top WRC derivers and all Estonian drivers taking part will follow, while the cars will be on show too.

The grand opening concert starts 6 p.m., again at the Town Hall Square, and features rapper Nublu, hip-hop ensemble 5miinust and Estonia's 2023 Eurovision Song Contest entry Alika, followed around half an hour later by the WRC teams and drivers event (see above), adjacent to the podium and also in Town Hall Square.

Later on, at 10 p.m. Thursday, veteran rockers Terminator will also be performing on the square.

Over 100 crews are taking part over the Rally Estonia weekend.

Rally Estonia is round eight (of 13) of the 2023 WRC season. Local hero Ott Tänak lies in fourth place in the driver's table as things stand.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

