WRC driver Thierry Neuville pledges support to Estonian children's charity

Thierry Neuville.
Thierry Neuville. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Belgian WRC driver Thierry Neuville is choosing the week of Rally Estonia to highlight an Estonian charity which supports children who have suffered a bereavement.

Writing on his social media account, the Hyundai star and former teammate of local driver Ott Tänak, said: "For Rally Estonia, I will be supporting a great association, called Laste ja Noorte Kriisiprogramm."

"Each year in Estonia, hundreds of children experience the pain of loss following the death of a loved one. The mission of this program is to support bereaved children and young people," he continued.

"Over 27 years, they have been the only organization in Estonia to run support groups and camps for children and young people who have lost a loved one. More than 1,200 children and young people have taken part, and they want to ensure that the support camps continue in the future, as the feedback from children and families has been extremely positive."

Bereavement support camps provide fun activities and support from both group leaders and peers who have been through similar experiences, Neuville added.

The Laste ja Noorte Kriisiprogramm site is here.

Rally Estonia starts on Thursday with the morning shakedown stage and stage one proper from just after 8 p.m. The opening ceremony and concert starts at 4.45 p.m. on Thursday, in Tartu Town Hall Square.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Joel Hussar

