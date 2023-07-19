WRC Rally Estonia brings traffic changes in Tartu

This week's WRC Rally Estonia will bring traffic changes and disruption to Tartu, with a major thoroughfare in the Raadi district closed, and one major bus route being redirected.

The control center and maintenance park for the event are to be located in Raadi, in and near the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on the site of a former airfield, while the start/finish zone, podium and opening day concert venue will be in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).

Work on installing the podium already started last week, while parts of nearby Vabaduse pst. are, perhaps ironically given the nature of this week's event, a car-free avenue through summer in any case.

As for traffic disruptions during the course of the race and beyond, Muuseumi tee (Roosi – Raadiraja section) and Ermi tee (Raadiraja – Startdiraja sections) will be closed to traffic until 24 July 2023.

Meanwhile, the Magistri parking lot, next to Vabaduse pst is also closed, unitl July 24, and parking and stopping are prohibited on Narva mnt. (Museumi tee – Ermi tee stretch), from today, Wednesday (July 19), through to 8 p.m. on Sunday (July 23).

The no. 7 bus route will be altered, through to 6 p.m. on July 24, with the Ermi, Raadiraja, Erminurme and Nõlvakaare stops not functioning.

The bus detour route is below.

Tartu No. 7 bus detour route to July 24, 2023. Source: Tartu City Government

More information on traffic changes in the city center is here, in the Raadi district, here (both links in Estonian).

Information on Rally Estonia generally can be found on the official site here.

All the traffic restrictions applying within Tartu city limits are mapped in real-time, here (link in Estonian).

The Rally Estonia events start on Thursday morning, with the first stage of the race beginning at 8.05 p.m. The rally ends Sunday afternoon.

Stages are mostly in the vicinity of Tartu and Otepää.

--

