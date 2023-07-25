Gallery: Nublu and 5Miinust perform in Tartu once again

Nublu and 5Miinust performing in Tartu as part of the 'Kuum tuur'
Rapper Nublu and hip-hop outfit 5Miinust were joined by singers Elina Born and Merlyn Uusküla in a recent concert in Tartu, part of Nublu's 'Kuum tuur' series of gigs.

The performance came straight off the back of an appearance by both Nublu and 5Miinust at the Rally Estonia opening ceremony last Thursday evening.

The double-act is next to appear in Rakvere, on Vallimägi, the town's castle mount, where  DJ Andres Puusepp will also be on stage.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

