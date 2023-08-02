Gallery: Laitse Rally Park Young Timer Camp 2023 attracted record crowds

The annual Youngtimer Camp took place last weekend at Laitse Rally Park in Harju County, around 40km southwest of Tallinn, with over 2,000 spectators attending.

The event is a car rally which attracts mostly retro car enthusiasts and their vehicles.

Event organizer Üllar Suvemaa said this year set an attendance record, "There have never been so many exhibition cars at any previous Youngtimer Camp," he told ERR's Menu portal, adding that the number of cars on show totaled 380.

Saturday culminated in a demonstration parade in front of the crowd, which followed an award ceremony for the vehicles adjudged to have been the best on show.

These were (see gallery):

Audience Favorite: 1971 BMW 1602. Best Youngtimer: 1990 Alpina B10 Bi-Turbo. Best Oldtimer: 1978 Honda Civic. Surprise of the year: 1984 Datsun 720 pickup. Best Tuning: 1980 Audi 100.

Award criteria included vehicle condition, owner's input into restoration or tuning, and quality of the work done.

The award jury included Tõnu Korrol (of the LaitseRallyPark), Andres Lell (Motor Union), Sulev Narusk (Benefit), Margus Pipar (of car portal Autoleht/AutoGenius) and Kristjan Sooper (Estonian Autospordliit).

Youngtimer Camp returns in July 2024.

