New 90-car parking lot to open near Viru Raba in September

Swimmers and tourists at Viru Raba in Lahemaa National Park.
Swimmers and tourists at Viru Raba in Lahemaa National Park. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
A parking lot for up to 90 cars will open near the Viru Raba bog study trail in Lahemaa National Park this autumn.

More than 40,000 nature lovers visit the bog every year and the current parking facilities are unable to keep up with demand, said Marge Rammo, head of visitor management at the State Forest Management Center (Riigimetsa Majandamise Keskus/RMK).

"Unit now, due to the lack of parking spaces, many people have parked their cars on the roadside in the forest, creating potentially dangerous traffic situations," Rammo said. "The completion of the new parking lot will make the visitor environment safer and more accessible."

Work commissioned by RMK started in April and should be completed in September.

--

