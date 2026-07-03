Local residents frustrated by visitor behavior at Meriküla staircase

The Muraste viewing platform in Harku Municipality, built to connect the community, has turned out far more popular than expected. But locals say the beautiful view is overshadowed by poorly parked cars, noise and litter problems.

The staircase in Meriküla village — popularly known as the Muraste viewing platform — has been open for three weeks. Designed as a community link, the structure attracts many visitors, yet their behavior has locals worried about the area's upkeep.

"First of all, thanks to those who behave normally here. Locals say these days and evenings feel like a song festival — the roadsides are packed with parked cars and there are lots of people. Late at night, some come here to do acceleration races or rev their engines so loudly that windows shake," said Meriküla resident Mairold Vaik.

"There are no parking spaces. People park behind others' yards, block driveways. There's also a no‑entry sign except for disabled transport — but people don't see it. They even block disabled parking spots," said Muraste resident Mirjam Gill.

Meriküla trepp Autor/allikas: ERR

During weekday daytime hours, however, the situation is clean and orderly. Locals have also noticed that the municipality has brought additional trash bins to address waste issues.

"A larger trash bin has been brought here, thankfully, and with a lid — the previous sight wasn't pleasant," Gill said.

Residents emphasize that visitors are welcome and most behave respectfully, but they expect the municipality to address the issues — especially since locals were not included in the planning process for the tower.

Harku municipal mayor Erik Sandla said not all usage scenarios can be foreseen during planning.

"Actual use shows best what additional solutions may be needed, which is why we monitor the situation after completion and make adjustments if necessary," Sandla noted.

"Maybe the lesson from the past is that next time there should be more discussion around one table," Vaik said.

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