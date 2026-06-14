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New observation tower opens in Harku Municipality

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The new observation tower connecting Muraste and Meriküla in Harku Municipality.
The new observation tower connecting Muraste and Meriküla in Harku Municipality. Source: Kaspar Laks
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A new observation tower was opened earlier this week in Meriküla, Harku Municipality, which connects the clifftop and the seaside area.

Harku Municipality Mayor Erik Sandla said the new structure is an important step in improving the local living environment and the connection between Muraste and Meriküla.

"It creates a safe and convenient connection between people living below and above the cliff. It is an important route for the community that supports both mobility habits and the development of the municipality as a unified spatial whole," he said.

The mayor added that it also creates better opportunities for people to move around their home area, meet one another and function as a community. Children will also use the structure on their journey to and from school.

The tower's viewing platform is 22 meters high from the base and over 50 meters above sea level. The observation tower also has an elevator. 

The project was designed by architect Oliver Alver and constructed by AS Rand ja Tuulberg. It cost €1.3 million, plus VAT.

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