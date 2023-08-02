Car damaged after foreign national scuffles with Viljandi parking inspector

A confrontation which broke out in the South Estonian town of Viljandi following a misunderstanding between a man, reported to be a foreign national, and a woman parking inspector, led to minor damage of a parked car, regional daily Sakala reports.

Sakala says that in the course of the contretemps involving the man and the woman parking attendant – an employee of the city's administration – minor damage was incurred to a nearby stationery Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicle, while the tussle itself had to be broken up by bystanders.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) official who then attended the scene told Sakala that the owner of the damaged Mercedes is to file a claim with Viljandi City Government.

The incident, which took place around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in central Viljandi, was sparked over an apparent misunderstanding of exactly why the woman parking attendant was taking a photo of another car, also wrongly parked, while the man then accused the attendant of taking photos of a child he was accompanying and forcibly attempted to obtain her phone – after which the pair both fell on to the Mercedes' hood, incurring minor damage.

After being summonsed, the PPA requested that the parking attendant – who had initially neither announced herself as such nor clearly displayed a badge or clothing to that effect – show the foreign national the photos stored on her phone, to reassure him that the child in question did not appear in any of them.

