Car damaged after foreign national scuffles with Viljandi parking inspector

News
Parked cars.
Parked cars. Source: ERR
News

A confrontation which broke out in the South Estonian town of Viljandi following a misunderstanding between a man, reported to be a foreign national, and a woman parking inspector, led to minor damage of a parked car, regional daily Sakala reports.

Sakala says that in the course of the contretemps involving the man and the woman parking attendant – an employee of the city's administration – minor damage was incurred to a nearby stationery Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicle, while the tussle itself had to be broken up by bystanders.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) official who then attended the scene told Sakala that the owner of the damaged Mercedes is to file a claim with Viljandi City Government.

The incident, which took place around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in central Viljandi, was sparked over an apparent misunderstanding of exactly why the woman parking attendant was taking a photo of another car, also wrongly parked, while the man then accused the attendant of taking photos of a child he was accompanying and forcibly attempted to obtain her phone – after which the pair both fell on to the Mercedes' hood, incurring minor damage.

After being summonsed, the PPA requested that the parking attendant – who had initially neither announced herself as such nor clearly displayed a badge or clothing to that effect – show the foreign national the photos stored on her phone, to reassure him that the child in question did not appear in any of them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees Grupp

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Ott Tänak pessimistic before Rally Finland

16:32

Estonian waters give up wreck of 19th century British-built steamboat

16:07

Raul Rebane: Vodka, Russia, mortality and us

16:01

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores Updated

15:47

Estonian banks hike interest rates on term deposits once again

15:02

Baltic TSOs sign earlier synchronization agreement

14:29

Firewood retailer: Prices not rising, except for pellets and briquettes

14:29

Petition against car tax in Estonia picks up nearly 30,000 signatures

14:08

Estonian fuel prices: Cartel or market peculiarities?

13:42

Gallery: Laitse Rally Park Young Timer Camp 2023 attracted record crowds

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

01.08

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

01.08

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

01.08

Estonians use diminutives little, but creatively

01.08

Tree disease that has wiped out Kadriorg elms is spreading across Estonia

16:01

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores Updated

01.08

World War two-era soldier's coffin in Estonia 'booby-trapped' with grenade

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: