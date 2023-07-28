G4S manager: Viljandi Folk largely a highly pleasant event to work on

News
Crowds at the opening of the 30th Viljandi Folk Festival, July 27, 2023.
Crowds at the opening of the 30th Viljandi Folk Festival, July 27, 2023. Source: Olev Kenk / ERR
News

The 30th Viljandi Folk Festival is now underway, and as with any major event, there are security considerations to take into account.

Appearing on Vikerraadio morning show "Vikerhommik", Kristjan Saarik, G4S temporary major events project manager, said any festival organizer needs to prepare an adequate risk analysis based on the expected audience demographic.

"There is always some incident, at every type of event. The question is what this incident is and how to resolve it rapidly."

"And to achieve that, collaborations with various authorities is a must," Saarik went on, referencing the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and paramedics as among these.

Nowadays, festival visitors are better aware of the main point of festivals being to have fun rather than to get into aggravated incidents, Saarik added, though there are always the exceptional troublemakers, whose actions may even require PPA intervention.

There are also those who primarily make a beeline to the refreshment zones "to enjoy life and have fun," as Saarik put it. "These are two extreme audiences with which to work," he added.

But as a whole, given that many festival-goers obtained a four-day pass, visitors are committed to the event and are largely very pleasant, Saarik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: 'Vikerhommik', interviewers Margit Kilumets and Janek Luts

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:43

Liisa Pakosta: The car tax must not be levied on the disabled

12:15

President Karis: Viljandi Folk testimony to Estonia's thriving culture

12:12

Estonian women's epee team olympic hopes see setback at world championships

11:41

Court: Health Board, PPA's 2021 pandemic closure of Tallinn cafe justified

11:28

Education minister: HARNO's youth website may be modified

11:13

Radio presenter on Barbie collection: Not only for little girls

10:44

G4S manager: Viljandi Folk largely a highly pleasant event to work on

10:18

Estonia to build military and disaster medicine center in Tartu

09:53

Statistics: Retail turnover for manufactured items down 12 percent in June

09:28

Minister: No decision on sending EDF to Niger until situation clarified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

27.07

NATO to back Estonia's allies reception construction with €40 million

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: