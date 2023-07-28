G4S manager: Viljandi Folk largely a highly pleasant event to work on

The 30th Viljandi Folk Festival is now underway, and as with any major event, there are security considerations to take into account.

Appearing on Vikerraadio morning show "Vikerhommik", Kristjan Saarik, G4S temporary major events project manager, said any festival organizer needs to prepare an adequate risk analysis based on the expected audience demographic.

"There is always some incident, at every type of event. The question is what this incident is and how to resolve it rapidly."

"And to achieve that, collaborations with various authorities is a must," Saarik went on, referencing the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and paramedics as among these.

Nowadays, festival visitors are better aware of the main point of festivals being to have fun rather than to get into aggravated incidents, Saarik added, though there are always the exceptional troublemakers, whose actions may even require PPA intervention.

There are also those who primarily make a beeline to the refreshment zones "to enjoy life and have fun," as Saarik put it. "These are two extreme audiences with which to work," he added.

But as a whole, given that many festival-goers obtained a four-day pass, visitors are committed to the event and are largely very pleasant, Saarik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!