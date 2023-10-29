Gallery: Anett x Fredi unveil new album

Musical duo Anett x Fredi presented their latest album at an event on Friday held at the Paavli Kultuurivabrik in North Tallinn.

Anett Kulbin said of the new album, "Read Between the Lines," released late last month that she had been: "Waiting for this day since June. I'm very, very excited that the album is out for everyone to listen to today."

"In a way, this is certainly a dream come true," Fredi Küüts agreed when the album was first released in September.

Musicians Jason Hunter, Heikko Remmel, Mairo Marjamaa and Sander Mölder also contributed to the new album

Anett x Fredi have entered Eesti Laul, the annual competition to pick Estonia's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, twice, in 2020 and again this year.

