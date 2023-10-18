Video: 90s chart toppers East 17 speak to ERR ahead of Tallinn show

News
Photo: ERR
News

This Saturday, legendary British 90s boyband East 17 will be performing at Tallinn's Tondiraba Ice Hall. Ahead of the show, Terry Coldwell, the only original member still in the band, spoke to ERR.

According to Coldwell, there were some really big TV shows in the U.K. that wanted the band to get back together. However, with certain members not on good terms, that never transpired, he said. "I just want to keep the music alive. We had hits, but if you're not active on the scene, the hits get forgotten."

Reflecting on the band's original line-up, Coldwell said that the band had known each other since school. Tony Mortimer had been trying to get a band going for some time and asked him to be involved. Brian Harvey then asked to join, and the rest is history.

The band went on to sell millions of albums and have a string of top ten hits.

"We didn't really realize how big it got because were working seven days a week. If we weren't doing photo shoots, radio interviews and TV in the U.K., were doing it in Estonia, or Germany, or Australia. So the only time you really realized how big it got was when you put on your own tours because all the people that were coming to the arenas were there just to see you," Coldwell said.

Some of the band's best-known hits from back in the day include "House of Love," "Thunder" and "Steam," not to mention their 1994 U.K. Christmas number one smash "Stay Another Day."

"Those are great songs," Coldwell said, adding that they are just as relevant now as they have ever been. "When you look at 'House of Love,'  and listen to the lyrics, with what's going on in the world today. We don`t want war, people should try to get on," he said.

The band's last single reached number three in Norway and number one in the U.S. dance charts.

East 17 will appear at Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn this Saturday.- Also on the bill are Alice DJ, Terminaator, Cool D and Anne Veski. More information can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18:00

Video: 90s chart toppers East 17 speak to ERR ahead of Tallinn show

17:48

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

17:42

Gallery: Estonian troops return home from deployment in Iraq

17:34

Kristin Tattar: I didn't think things could get better than last season

17:33

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

16:46

Ex-prosecutor general: Port of Tallinn saga reveals shortcomings of the system

16:37

Martin Helme: Porto Franco case an engineered scandal used to execute coup

16:30

Teachers willing to come down to 8 percent pay rise as compromise

16:24

Kalle Grünthal to quit EKRE in wake of expenses benefits misuse scandal Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:12

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

17.10

Estonian-education may mean some pupils placed in Russian-speaking schools

17.10

Ossinovski: Estonia's segregated school system has to go

08:17

Prime minister joins EU leaders' apparent compromise on Hamas attacks on Israel

17.10

Kallas and Lukas: Tallinn trying to sabotage switch to teaching in Estonian

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: