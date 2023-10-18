Video: 90s chart toppers East 17 speak to ERR ahead of Tallinn show

This Saturday, legendary British 90s boyband East 17 will be performing at Tallinn's Tondiraba Ice Hall. Ahead of the show, Terry Coldwell, the only original member still in the band, spoke to ERR.

According to Coldwell, there were some really big TV shows in the U.K. that wanted the band to get back together. However, with certain members not on good terms, that never transpired, he said. "I just want to keep the music alive. We had hits, but if you're not active on the scene, the hits get forgotten."

Reflecting on the band's original line-up, Coldwell said that the band had known each other since school. Tony Mortimer had been trying to get a band going for some time and asked him to be involved. Brian Harvey then asked to join, and the rest is history.

The band went on to sell millions of albums and have a string of top ten hits.

"We didn't really realize how big it got because were working seven days a week. If we weren't doing photo shoots, radio interviews and TV in the U.K., were doing it in Estonia, or Germany, or Australia. So the only time you really realized how big it got was when you put on your own tours because all the people that were coming to the arenas were there just to see you," Coldwell said.

Some of the band's best-known hits from back in the day include "House of Love," "Thunder" and "Steam," not to mention their 1994 U.K. Christmas number one smash "Stay Another Day."

"Those are great songs," Coldwell said, adding that they are just as relevant now as they have ever been. "When you look at 'House of Love,' and listen to the lyrics, with what's going on in the world today. We don`t want war, people should try to get on," he said.

The band's last single reached number three in Norway and number one in the U.S. dance charts.

East 17 will appear at Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn this Saturday.- Also on the bill are Alice DJ, Terminaator, Cool D and Anne Veski. More information can be found here.

