Gallery: Estonian singer Arhanna preparing for Junior Eurovision in Nice

Arhanna is representing Estonia at this year's Junior Eurovision.
Arhanna is representing Estonia at this year's Junior Eurovision. Source: Corinne Cumming / EBU
Estonian singer Arhanna, who flew from Tallinn to France on Sunday to take part in this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest, began rehearsals for the show in Nice on Tuesday.

Laura Kõrvits, the head of the Estonian delegation to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, said that Arhanna's first rehearsal in France had gone very well.

"Arhanna's voice sounded so powerful that we got praise from the [production] team when we came off stage – they said the song had given them chills. Now we're going to iron out the final details to get all the movements in place and then give it our best shot on Sunday," said Kõrvits.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest takes place this Sunday, November 26, starting at 5 p.m. Estonian time. The contest will be broadcast live (with Estonian commentary) on ETV2 and ETV+.

Arhanna, who was born in Räpiina, Põlva County, will represent Estonia in this year's competition song with the "Hoiame kokku" ("Let's stick together"). She wrote the original melody herself, with lyrics by her friend Rael Laikre.

She will be the seventh contestant to perform during the event.

Voting opens on Friday November 24, on the Junior Eurovision website and, unlike the regular Eurovision, voters can also choose the performer from their own countries.

Editor: Michael Cole

