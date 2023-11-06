Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed
The 15 semi-finalists of the song contest Eesti Laul 2024 were announced on Monday.
In total, 215 songs were submitted to the contest which determines Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entry. A 41-member jury narrowed down the songs.
- 5miinust and Puuluup "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi", authors Põhja Korea, kohver, Lancelot, Päevakoer, Marko Veisson, Ramo Teder, Kim Wennerströ
- Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin", author Sven Lõhmus
- Antsud "Vetevaim", authors Aile Alveus, Antsud
- Cecilia "FOMO", authors Cecilia-Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam, Liis Hainla
- Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now", autorid Ewert Sundja, Erki Pärnoja, Ivo Etti, Kristjan Kallas
- Inga "No Dog On a Leash", authors Inga Tislar, Markus Palo
- Ingmar "Dreaming", author Ingmar Erik Kiviloo
- Laura "Here's Where I Draw the Line", author Laura Põldvere, Johannes Lõhmus
- Multikas, Ewert Sundja "Oblivion", authors Joosep Järvesaar, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Ewert Sundja
- Ollie "My Friend", author Oliver Mazurtšak
- Peter Põder "Korra veel", author Peter Põder
- Silver Jusilo "Lately", authors Silver Jusilo, Markus Palo
- Sofia Rubina "Be Good", authors Jason Hunter, Robert Stanley Montes, Renae Rain
- Traffic "Wunderbar", authors Stig Rästa, Silver Laas
- Yonna "I Don't Know About You", authors Johanna Eendra, Jakob Kaarma, Semjon Greef
The semi-final will take place on January 20 in Tartu and the final on February 17 in Tallinn.
This year's songs will be broadcast for the first time on December 8.
Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright