Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

The 15 semi-finalists of the song contest Eesti Laul 2024 were announced on Monday.

In total, 215 songs were submitted to the contest which determines Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entry. A 41-member jury narrowed down the songs.

  • 5miinust and Puuluup "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi", authors Põhja Korea, kohver, Lancelot, Päevakoer, Marko Veisson, Ramo Teder, Kim Wennerströ
  • Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin", author Sven Lõhmus
  • Antsud "Vetevaim", authors Aile Alveus, Antsud
  • Cecilia "FOMO", authors Cecilia-Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam, Liis Hainla
  • Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now", autorid Ewert Sundja, Erki Pärnoja, Ivo Etti, Kristjan Kallas
  • Inga "No Dog On a Leash", authors Inga Tislar, Markus Palo
  • Ingmar "Dreaming", author Ingmar Erik Kiviloo
  • Laura "Here's Where I Draw the Line", author Laura Põldvere, Johannes Lõhmus
  • Multikas, Ewert Sundja "Oblivion", authors Joosep Järvesaar, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Ewert Sundja
  • Ollie "My Friend", author Oliver Mazurtšak
  • Peter Põder "Korra veel", author Peter Põder
  • Silver Jusilo "Lately", authors Silver Jusilo, Markus Palo
  • Sofia Rubina "Be Good", authors Jason Hunter, Robert Stanley Montes, Renae Rain
  • Traffic "Wunderbar", authors Stig Rästa, Silver Laas
  • Yonna "I Don't Know About You", authors Johanna Eendra, Jakob Kaarma, Semjon Greef

The semi-final will take place on January 20 in Tartu and the final on February 17 in Tallinn. 

This year's songs will be broadcast for the first time on December 8.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

