Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

The 15 semi-finalists of the song contest Eesti Laul 2024 were announced on Monday.

In total, 215 songs were submitted to the contest which determines Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entry. A 41-member jury narrowed down the songs.

5miinust and Puuluup "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" , authors Põhja Korea, kohver, Lancelot, Päevakoer, Marko Veisson, Ramo Teder, Kim Wennerströ

Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin" , author Sven Lõhmus

Antsud "Vetevaim" , authors Aile Alveus, Antsud

Cecilia "FOMO" , authors Cecilia-Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam, Liis Hainla

Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now" , autorid Ewert Sundja, Erki Pärnoja, Ivo Etti, Kristjan Kallas

Inga "No Dog On a Leash" , authors Inga Tislar, Markus Palo

Ingmar "Dreaming" , author Ingmar Erik Kiviloo

Laura "Here's Where I Draw the Line" , author Laura Põldvere, Johannes Lõhmus

Multikas, Ewert Sundja "Oblivion" , authors Joosep Järvesaar, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Ewert Sundja

Ollie "My Friend" , author Oliver Mazurtšak

Peter Põder "Korra veel" , author Peter Põder

Silver Jusilo "Lately", authors Silver Jusilo, Markus Palo

Sofia Rubina "Be Good" , authors Jason Hunter, Robert Stanley Montes, Renae Rain

Traffic "Wunderbar" , authors Stig Rästa, Silver Laas

Yonna "I Don't Know About You", authors Johanna Eendra, Jakob Kaarma, Semjon Greef

The semi-final will take place on January 20 in Tartu and the final on February 17 in Tallinn.

This year's songs will be broadcast for the first time on December 8.

