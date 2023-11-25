Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last

News
{{1700907900000 | amCalendar}}
Arhanna Sandra Arbma.
Arhanna Sandra Arbma. Source: Corinne Cumming / EBU
News

Public online voting for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 opened Friday night. Unlike Eurovision, you can choose to vote for your country's representative. This year, France won the live broadcast contest for the second time in a row. Estonia came second to last, taking 15th place.

You can vote for your favorite songs on the contest's page after watching a short recap of all 16 songs.

The vote submission window will remain open throughout Saturday and will close at 15:59 CET on Sunday, November 26, shortly before the show begins.

You can vote here for three countries – including your own country.

Voting will reopen the second time 15 minutes after all the artists have finished their performances.

In addition to the public vote the performances will also be judged by national juries.

Estonia takes part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the first time. Arhanna Sandra Arbma from Räpina will perform her song "Staying Together" ("Hoiame kokku") in front of a European audience. In total 16 countries are taking part in the contest.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will broadcast live from Nice, France, at 16:00 CET on Sunday November 26, which could be watched via participating broadcasters and on the official Junior Eurovision YouTube channel.

Zoé Clauzure from France has won Junior Eurovision 2023 in a live broadcast from the Palais Nikaïa in France. Her song 'Cœur' is the third French song to win Junior Eurovision.

Estonia's Arhanna Sandra Arbma with the song "Hoiame Kokku" came 15th.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last Updated

15:01

Citizen of the year: New organizations should be given time to prove themselves

13:23

Miljard Kilk work sells for record sum for a living Estonian artist

12:53

Minister: Health Insurance Fund should not have to cover children's medical expenses

11:33

Tõnis Saarts: The EKRE triumph that never happened

10:29

Average motor insurance premium up 22 percent on year in Estonia

09:53

Suspected Votian burial site damaged during excavation work

09:24

National Defense Committee chair: Civilian service a sound idea

25.11

Parallel worlds and mixed economies 3rd millennium BC Estonia and Latvia

25.11

Estonia does not want to amend EU treaties

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

20:07

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last Updated

25.11

Estonia does not want to amend EU treaties

24.11

PPA puts more barriers on Estonian-Russian border

12:53

Minister: Health Insurance Fund should not have to cover children's medical expenses

25.11

Parallel worlds and mixed economies 3rd millennium BC Estonia and Latvia

25.11

EU plan for tougher checks on elderly drivers does not affect Estonia

25.11

Gallery: Demonstration against Radio 2 programming changes

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: