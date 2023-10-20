Galleries: Tartu 2024 unveils European Capital of Culture program

Tartu 2024 officially unveiled its European Capital of Culture program on Thursday, kicking off with ETV's morning programs broadcasting live from Estonia's second city and culminating with the public performance "One Hundred Nights and Days to the Arts of Survival" that night.

ETV's "Terevisioon" and ETV+'s "Kofe+" both broadcast live from Tartu's Aparaaditehas complex early Thursday morning, highlighting the current state of affairs in as well as the future of Estonia's university town — and its European Capital of Culture program.

The broadcasts ushered in a day of events marking the public unveiling of the program, exactly 100 nights and 100 days before the Tartu 2024 opening ceremony.

"Terevisioon" had posted a teaser on social media last week already, hinting at plans for this Thursday's live broadcast with a candid shot of Johannes Gutenberg, the repurposed industrial complex's famous resident cat.

Broadcast live on ETV as well as ERR News Thursday evening, "One Hundred Nights and Days to the Arts of Survival" saw musicians Alika Milova, Mari Kalkun and Maris Pihlap, extreme sports athletes, acrobats, folk dancers and more take the stage in a public celebration of the unveiling of the 2024 European Capital of Culture program.

The event was capped off with a concert by Estonian musician and producer NOËP, whose new single "Young Blood City," released last Friday, is the official anthem for Tartu 2024.

The Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture program "Arts of Survival" includes over 300 events set to take place throughout the year both in Tartu itself and across Southern Estonia.

Click here for more information about Tartu 2024 and here for more info on the Estonian city's 2024 European Capital of Culture program.

Also carrying the title of European Capital of Culture alongside Tartu next year are Bad Ischl, Austria and Bodo, Norway.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

