Tartu to hold Opinion Festival in 2024

Science stage at the Opinion Festival 2022, in Paide.
Next year Tartu will host its own Opinion Festival in May and discussions will focus on solutions for cultural, social, and ecological challenges in Estonia and Europe.

Held on May 17-18 in the City Center Park, the event is billed as the [Pre-]opinion Festival, a precursor to the Paide Opinion Festival which takes place every summer.

Guests of all ages from Tartu and beyond can listen to debates and participate alongside opinion leaders, experts, and leaders.

[Pre-]Opinion festivals have been held in various places throughout Estonia for years, including in Narva, Viljandi, and Hiiumaa, but this is the first time the format is coming in Tartu.

One unique element is that residents will be able to engage in discussions with opinion leaders from all over Europe in the Pan-European Opinion Festival Hybrid European Democracy Festival area.

International opinion festival discussion areas are spread across various university cities in Europe and are connected through digital broadcasts.

The festivals have been initiated to spread good debate practices throughout Estonia and to provide a neutral platform for coming together and discussing local important issues.

In January, ideas can be submitted for the festival's program.

The Tartu [pre]opinion Festival and Hybrid European Democracy Festival are part of the main program of the European Cultural Capital Tartu 2024. The festival is organized in cooperation with the Opinion Festival.

Editor: Helen Wright

