Opinion Festival looking for discussion ideas and organizers

The content of the XII Opinion Festival will be largely determined over the next two weeks, as the open call for ideas will take place on the festival's website March 4-17. Anyone who wishes to organize discussions at the Paide Opinion Festival can share their ideas.

Since the second year of the festival, a large part of the program has come from people's own thoughts, through the open call for ideas. "The open call for ideas is one of the most important moments for the Opinion Festival. It is undoubtedly one of the cornerstones on which the Opinion Festival as a democracy festival relies," head organizer Kaspar Tammist said. "Every year, we strive to work with hundreds of discussion organizers to ensure that the program appeals to many people and provides food for thought and motivation for the whole year."

All discussion ideas that address current and important issues, require collective thinking, or seek solutions to problems are welcome in the open call for ideas. Organizations, businesses, communities and other groups can submit their ideas. According to Tammist, participating in the open call is an opportunity to make the world a better place, starting from one's own community and surroundings. "This is the best way to draw a large audience to topics that are important and need broader attention."

Submitting a topic on the Opinion Festival website requires willingness to organize the relevant discussion. But Tammist encourages everyone to participate in the open call, as the Opinion Festival team will also help with the organization. "We assist both substantively and technically to ensure that the discussion is well planned. The two and a half months between the announcement of the results of the open call and the public announcement of the program will definitely be exciting for everyone."

The topics received in the open call will be evaluated by the Opinion Festival team, and the organizers of accepted ideas will be contacted in the first week of April.

The XII Opinion Festival will take place in Paide August 9-10.

--

