Sauna party held in Berlin to launch Tartu 2024 Capital of Culture program

Last Thursday, hundreds of German culture lovers were invited to a sauna party in Berlin marking the launch of the program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture. The program will also be presented in Brussels, Helsinki, London, Riga and Vilnius.

As part of the drive to attract German visitors to Tartu for next year's Capital of Culture events, a mobile camp site was set up in the courtyard of the Estonian Embassy, in central Berlin's Tiergarten district. Music was provided by DJ Erki Pruul, while those in attendance were also given the chance to make stamp-printed Christmas cards.

This week, the program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture will be presented in Riga. The event features live music from Estonian band Gram-Of-Fun. Comedians from each of the the three Baltic countries are also set to perform.

The next stops are Brussels and Helsinki, before Tartu 2024 arrives in London to present the program at the end of November.

