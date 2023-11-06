Sauna party held in Berlin to launch Tartu 2024 Capital of Culture program

News
The Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture program was launched in Berlin with a sauna party.
The Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture program was launched in Berlin with a sauna party. Source: Maanus Kullamaa / Tartu 2024
News

Last Thursday, hundreds of German culture lovers were invited to a sauna party in Berlin marking the launch of the program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture. The program will also be presented in Brussels, Helsinki, London, Riga and Vilnius.

As part of the drive to attract German visitors to Tartu for next year's Capital of Culture events, a mobile camp site was set up in the courtyard of the Estonian Embassy, in central Berlin's Tiergarten district. Music was provided by DJ Erki Pruul, while those in attendance were also given the chance to make stamp-printed Christmas cards.

This week, the program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture will be presented in Riga. The event features live music from Estonian band Gram-Of-Fun. Comedians from each of the the three Baltic countries are also set to perform.

The next stops are Brussels and Helsinki, before Tartu 2024 arrives in London to present the program at the end of November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

Tallinn's Laikmaa tänav to be used as parking lot for buses until April

16:35

70 Ukrainan soldiers cheer on FCI Levadia from stands during Flora clash

16:02

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

16:01

Gallery: Nüganen production of Handel's 'Julius Caesar' debuts at Vanemuine

15:24

National Audit Office gives damning assessment of energy policy over last decade

15:22

Researcher: Not enough room for wolves on small Estonian islands

15:19

Feature: The punk vibes of the Estonian art scene

14:51

Wolves wipe out entire Tartu County sheep flock

14:49

Estonia sent first nearly €240m in Recovery and Resilience Facility funds

14:22

Sauna party held in Berlin to launch Tartu 2024 Capital of Culture program

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

04.11

Russia to temporarily close Ivangorod border crossing in February

08:18

Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

12:25

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

08:42

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: