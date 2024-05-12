Peep Ehasalu: The sauna would be the best place for the Riigikogu

The sauna is the best place for all democratic discussions, from the Riigikogu to municipal councils and from boards to executive teams. Finns and Estonians have known this since the beginning of time, but nowadays this knowledge tends to be forgotten, observes Peep Ehasalu.

There are always differing opinions in a democratic society, and it is this that makes democracy work. It means that there will always be opinions different from yours – in a free country, people are free to think freely. Is it then just a matter of ideas battling it out and striving for consensus? This is how it is usually done – people come together and start making decisions!

The result is not satisfied citizens but a polarized world, where people are fervently for or against. We no longer understand the reasons and backgrounds behind other people's opinions, nor do we learn to understand them. We are no longer accustomed to engaging in dialogue, or respectfully listening to even the most diverse of opinions.

In addition to dialogue, there are debates, negotiations and the search for consensus, all necessary, but each of these presupposes dialogue as the foundation and support for it all – first, we need to know and understand our fellow human beings, their differences, joys and concerns. Ideally, tensions arising from disagreements fuel lively discussions, help create new creative solutions and lead to collective learning at best.

Dialogue means discussion in which you listen to others, do not argue or try to convert anyone to your opinion. Each speech continues the topic of the previous speaker. No one monopolizes the conversation, and insulting others is prohibited – dialogue means having the skill to listen to different opinions as well.

How to behave in a sauna?

Let's step onto the sauna bench for a moment and think about how discussions occur there. People enter the sauna naked or covered with a towel, leaving mobile devices, weapons or anything unnecessary behind; uniforms, titles and medals are left in the changing room. Sauna sessions are not streamed or filmed; there is no audience to perform for. In the sauna, people are equals. It is scientifically proven that saunas increase the production of well-being hormones, making us more benevolent toward others. People in saunas are ready to listen to each other.

"The sauna is the solution to the polarization plaguing society. For us, the sauna is so self-evident that we are not used to seeing it as a broader example of dialogue and discussion culture," said Hannele Valkeeniemi, festival director of Naked Truth and head of the Finnish Institute.

In saunas, discussions are held confidentially, focusing on each other and the topic at hand. If a president or prime minister joins the sauna, they are simply another guest. Throughout history, Estonians and Finns have discussed their most important, confidential, and profound issues in the sauna. The culture of discussion in saunas is precisely as it should be everywhere in society.

With this in mind, the Finnish Institute in Tartu is organizing the world's first discussion festival, "Naked Truth." Sauna culture provides a good example of what the culture of discussion could look like outside the sauna. For instance, a representative or an online commentator might consider whether they would express themselves in the same way if they were sitting next to someone on a sauna bench.

The truth is always naked in the sauna

In the festival saunas, the "Erätauko" (Time Out) method developed in Finland is used, though there are other dialogue models as well. The main emphasis is on a respectful and friendly atmosphere – something that naturally occurs in the sauna.

One does not have to be naked in the sauna, but here the truth is bare – within a trusting environment, it's possible to speak openly about personal experiences. Many public saunas are gender-neutral, where it's advisable to wear swimwear or a sauna towel. Nudity is traditional in saunas, but it's also symbolic.

The sauna masters of the "Naked Truth" ensure that no one speaks too long and that everyone who wishes to can participate. No heavy steam is thrown during the discussions. Discussions begin on the hour and last for a maximum of thirty minutes. After the discussion, participants can cool down outside or throw more steam inside and, why not, continue the discussion. Of course, one can also just sit and listen in the sauna, but in the dialogue format, each participant's experiences are fundamentally equally valuable, and everyone is free to participate in the discussion.

The topics for discussion are "rohe," "rehe," or "rahu." "Rohe" represents green thinking, from the environment to wardrobes; "rehe" focuses on traditions and self-being; "rahu" encompasses everything that the participants' experiences bring to the conversation. It is worth reiterating the starting point – the basis for discussions in a dialogue format is the participants' own experiences. The festival's goal is to broadly disseminate the idea that lessons are learned from sauna dialogues. Participants certainly become better and wiser, as the sauna shapes us into the best versions of ourselves.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!