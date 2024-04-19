New Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash movie 'Sauna Day' to premiere at Cannes

Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash's latest work "Sauna Day" is set to premiere at Cannes next month during "Critics' Week" ("Semaine de la critique"). The short film invites viewers into the world of Southern Estonian men, who go to the dark-intimate space of a smoke sauna after a hard day's work. Beneath their tough exteriors lies a desire for connection, veiled in secrecy.

"Sauna Day" ("Sannapäiv") is a collaboration between Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash. According to Hints, the smoke sauna continues to provide an inspiring environment through which to explore interpersonal relationships.

"While 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' took us into the world of women, 'Sauna Day' takes us into the world of men and touches on the intimacy between men. Critics' Week is a fantastic opportunity. The fact that the critics from the birthplace of cinema see freshness and originality in this short poetic film is really heartening and gives me the courage to pursue my cause."

For director Tushar Prakash, "Sauna Day" is very relatable on a personal level.

"Since childhood, I have struggled with traditional constraints and the pressure to be a strong man. In a way, it's a continuation of the themes that our documentary 'Estonian Man' ('Eesti Mees') explored. I am honored to premiere the film in front of an international audience in Cannes. For me, it is deeply moving that something so local and personal resonates on such a global level."

According to producer Johanna Maria Paulson, the premiere of "Sauna Day" is an exceptional event in the framework of Critics' Week.

"We are honored to be screening the film at a festival that has previously attracted some of the film world's most acclaimed auteurs. The filming of 'Sauna Day' took place last summer in Võru County, where our small film crew and actors interacted with the local community, making the entire process different and special," said Poulson.

"A large proportion of the filmmakers have a close connection to South Estonia, and both Estonian and Võro languages are spoken in the film. Anna and Tushar have co-created a delicate and transnationally understandable short film, which are only enriched by those elements that are specific to Estonia," Paulson added.

Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute, said that the Cannes Film Festival is a great opportunity for Estonian filmmakers Anna and Tushar to gain increased visibility and also draw more attention towards the country's entire film industry.

Cannes Critics' Week runs from May 15-23 this year, with a parallel program to the main Cannes International Film Festival. The aim of Critics' Week is to discover and support new movie-making talent from around the world.

The short film "Estonian Man" ("Eesti Mees") by Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash can be seen on ETV's Jupiter streaming service (in Estonian) here.

