Foreign ministry presents Anna Hints cross of merit for her debut feature

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Anna Hints. Source: Foreigh Ministry
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Anna Hints. Source: Foreigh Ministry
News

On February 2, Anna Hints, screenwriter, director, and composer, received the Cross of Merit, Third Class, for her "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood," a 2023 documentary that Hints wrote and directed as her debut feature.

In total, the Ministry honored 24 people whose remarkable efforts have helped Estonia to be seen and heard, often by going against the grain. Anna Hints received the Ministry of Foreign Affairs award for promoting Estonian culture and documentary filmmaking.

Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor and founder of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra was awarded the Cross of Merit, Second Class.

Although the laureates were named on November 14 during the celebration of the 105th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anna Hints and several other recipients were presented with their awards on February 2, at the reception marking the 104th anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

