Anna Hints' short film wins Youth Jury Award in San Sebastián

Estonian director Anna Hints' short feature film "The Weight of Light," which premiered in the competition program at this year's Tampere Short Film Festival, has won the Youth Jury Award at the San Sebastián Human Rights Film Festival.

The San Sebastián Human Rights Film Festival is an initiative, which is part of the broader project San Sebastián, Space for the Culture of Peace project. The aim is to increase awareness, encourage debate and provide people with more information about human rights.

The youth jury which selected "The Weight of Light" as the winner of the award comprised a specially selected group of young people aged between 18 and 30. The movie's screenwriter Tushar Prakash was on hand to accept the prize.

Director Anna Hints said that she was delighted " The Weight of Light," has struck a chord with young people. "The film takes place in India, but it's not just an Indian story, it's also an Estonian story, or a Spanish story, because the protagonist Surya is connected to all of us," said Hints. "Surya is like a composite portrait of all those whose voices we cannot hear, but whose voices need to be heard."

In "The Weight of Light," Surya, a teenage ragpicker, finds a camera on a huge garbage mountain in Delhi. The camera becomes her window to the untold stories of women surrounding her. The film walks the line between documentary and fiction and focuses on a community of garbage collectors who try to find their place in the world amidst garbage and scorching heat.

"The Weight of Light" was one of 64 short films selected for this year's Tampere Film Festival in Finland, from among 6,546 entries. In 2021. the movie also won the Baltic Producers MEDIA Award at the Baltic Pitching Forum, while French TV channel France 3 has already bought the rights.

