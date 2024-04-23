Anna Hints' short film wins Youth Jury Award in San Sebastián

News
"The Weight of Light." Source: Press materials
News

Estonian director Anna Hints' short feature film "The Weight of Light," which premiered in the competition program at this year's Tampere Short Film Festival, has won the Youth Jury Award at the San Sebastián Human Rights Film Festival.

The San Sebastián Human Rights Film Festival is an initiative, which is part of the broader project San Sebastián, Space for the Culture of Peace project. The aim is to increase awareness, encourage debate and provide people with more information about human rights.

The youth jury which selected "The Weight of Light" as the winner of the award comprised a specially selected group of young people aged between 18 and 30. The movie's screenwriter Tushar Prakash was on hand to accept the prize.

Director Anna Hints said that she was delighted " The Weight of Light," has struck a chord with young people. "The film takes place in India, but it's not just an Indian story, it's also an Estonian story, or a Spanish story, because the protagonist Surya is connected to all of us," said Hints. "Surya is like a composite portrait of all those whose voices we cannot hear, but whose voices need to be heard."

In "The Weight of Light," Surya, a teenage ragpicker, finds a camera on a huge garbage mountain in Delhi. The camera becomes her window to the untold stories of women surrounding her. The film walks the line between documentary and fiction and focuses on a community of garbage collectors who try to find their place in the world amidst garbage and scorching heat.

"The Weight of Light" was one of 64 short films selected for this year's Tampere Film Festival in Finland, from among 6,546 entries. In 2021. the movie also won the Baltic Producers MEDIA Award at the Baltic Pitching Forum, while French TV channel France 3 has already bought the rights.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk splits Olympic preparations across four countries

14:51

Open House festival provides rare glimpses inside unique Tartu landmarks

14:25

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

13:55

Finance ministry plans to increase employer provided benefit rates

13:30

Anna Hints' short film wins Youth Jury Award in San Sebastián

12:52

Is Estonia's small Olympic delegation due to domestic sports management?

12:15

Spring flying squirrel monitoring shows shrinking habitats

11:44

Teachers' wage hike to better Estonia's gender pay gap stats, says ministry

11:07

Study: Support for prime minister starts climbing

10:36

Statistics: First quarter construction price index up 0.9 percent on year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

22.04

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

22.04

EDF chief: Estonia's defense spending could rise to 5% of GDP in coming years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo