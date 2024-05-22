Tallinn's Artis Cinema to show three Moldovan movies this week

"Beautiful Corruption." Source: Scene from the movie / Kino Artis
This week, three Moldovan movies will be shown free of charge at the Artis Cinema (Kino Artis) in Tallinn as part of the Moldovan Film Days festival. All three movies explore themes related to the quest for a better life and the fight against corruption.

Entrance to all three screenings is free of charge. The movies will be shown in their original languages (Romanian / Moldovan or Russian), with Estonian subtitles.

"Beautiful Corruption," directed by Eugen Damaschin (2019) will be shown on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

The story's protagonist, Andrei, works as a car washer and dreams of a better future. The country is corrupt, everyone is fighting for their own interests. It seems that honesty is impossible, and just when it seems life can't get any worse, it does.

"Hunter," directed by Ivan Naniev, (2023) will be shown on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

This gripping short story follows police officers who start solving a case involving some missing children. The more they investigate the case, the more the threads become intertwined, the more the different characters have reason to feel afraid.

"Botez," directed by Ivan Naniev (2019) will be shown on Thursday May 23 at 7 p.m.

The protagonist of the film is Maria, the mother of a family, who has to endure violence at home and who finds it very difficult to break out of this cycle. The only way to help herself economically is to go to work illegally in Italy. After a series of hardships, Maria works her way up in Italy and raises money to go back home. Finally, when she returns home after eight years, nothing is the same.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

