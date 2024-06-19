Anna Hints gives European Film Award to Film Museum

Anna Hints awarded the Estonian Film Museum the European Film Academy Award.
Anna Hints awarded the Estonian Film Museum the European Film Academy Award. Source: Vahur Lõhmus
On Monday, Director Anna Hints gave her European Film Award for the documentary 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' ('Savvusanna sõsarad') to the Estonian Film Museum.

"This is the first statue symbolizing such high recognition in our film history, so of course, it belongs in the Film Museum, not on my fireplace mantelpiece. Let it inspire all of us at the museum, and will hopefully the statue gain many more worthy companions. I believe these awards belong to the whole of Estonia because the movies have been made with the support of Estonians," Hints said.

Estonian History Museum's film researcher and curator Sten Kauber said: "The "Savvusanna Sisters", which achieved extraordinary international success is a real phenomenon that has created an immeasurable amount of cultural, social, spiritual and symbolic value both locally and internationally. It is a great honor for us to present the award, which has become one of the important milestones in Estonian film history, at our permanent exhibition to inspire such young as well as big film buffs."

The European Film Academy hands out the European Film Awards. It was founded in 1988 and is Europe's largest filmmaker community with 4,600 members across Europe. The awards are the highest recognition for European films.

The first Estonian award-winning prize from the European Film Awards can be seen at the Film Museum this fall.

Hints gave her award to the museum during the Estonian Film Institute's summer party. At the same event, Katrin Klaebo, head of the Women's Night Film Festival in Rapla, presented Anna Hints with the Leida Laius Memorial Award.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

