Speakers announced for 2024 Tallinn Music Week conference

Several highly regarded music industry figures are set to take part in this year's Tallinn Music Week (TMW) conference in April. Among the speakers announced are Britpop architect Jane Savidge, musicologist Joe Muggs, music industry psychotherapist Tamsin Embleton, Liveurope's chief coordinator Elise Phamgia and Secretary General of the European Choral Association Sonja Greiner.

According to a TMW press release, this year's conference features a wave of expert speakers, who will deliver valuable insights from across the spectrum of the music industry. From the 20th-century pop culture landmarks and the trials and tribulations of fame and touring, to the importance of clubbing in the search for identity, as well as the inevitable data-driven future of music distribution.

As co-founder and head of PR firm Savage & Best, Jane Savidge is widely credited with being one of the main instigators of the Britpop movement that swept the U.K. in the mid-1990s. During the conference, Savidge will be introducing her new book, "Pulp's This Is Hardcore," which offers a unique insight into the cultural and historical context of the record that destroyed Britpop.



Joe Muggs is a music writer, who has written for the likes of Mixmag, WIRE, FACT and Bandcamp Daily and is also the author of the books "Bass, Mids, Tops: An Oral History of Soundsystem Culture" (2019), and "Crosstown Rebels - 20 Years Of Madness, Magic and Music" (2023). Muggs will moderate a panel about the importance of local micro-scenes in a highly centralized world. Thee panel features founder of Tallinn's Club HALL Elena Natale and founder of Vilnius' Opium Club Vidmantas Čepkauskas.



Tamsin Embleton is a psychotherapist based in London who specializes in working with musicians and music industry professionals. Embleton is the founder of the Music Industry Therapist Collective (MITC) and the editor of "Touring and Mental Health – The Music Industry Manual," a landmark publication for the music business written by performer's clinicians and including recollections from artists such as Nile Rodgers, Justin Hawkins, Katie Melua and Kieran Hebden.



Elise Phamgia is the general coordinator of Liveurope, the first EU-supported platform bringing together 20 iconic live music venues to promote up-and-coming European artists. Phamgia has participated in various '"Music Moves Europe" initiatives and was a mentor in MEWEM Europa, a project aiming to develop the careers of young women in the sector.

Ralph Böge is the CEO and founder of Paradise Worldwide, a global music rights company renowned for its data-driven approach to music distribution, royalty collection, and artist advancement.



Sonja Greiner is the secretary general of the European Choral Association (Europa Cantat), board member of the World Youth Choir Foundation and governance advisor to the International Federation for Choral Music (IFCM). Greiner was elected as an honorary member of the International Music Council in 2015.

Anna Hints. Source: Tallinn Music Week Press Materials

Previously announced panelists for the TMW 2024 conference include R.E.M.'s advisor and manager Bertis Down, BAFTA-winning music supervisor Kle Savidge and Estonian film director Anna Hints.

Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is one of the most acclaimed new music and city culture festivals and key networking events for music and creative industry professionals from across Europe. TMW has been held annually in the Estonian capital since 2009 and consists of three main program elements: a music festival, a conference and a city festival.

The TMW conference is at the Nordic Hotel Forum on April 5 and 6, while the showcase festival takes place in a range of venues through the city from April 4 to 6.

The full list of artists scheduled to appear at this year's Tallinn Music Week is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!