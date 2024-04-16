Tallinn Music Week attracts over 18,000 spectators to Estonian capital

This April saw the 16th edition of the annual Tallinn Music Week (TMW) festival. 175 artists from 35 countries performed in the Estonian capital, while the TMW conference, which ran parallel, included 168 expert speakers from the music and culture industries. A total of 18,317 spectators attended this year's festival.

Thanks to cooperation with the European Capital of Culture Oulu 2026, Music Finland and Music & Media Finland, this year's TMW featured an all-time record number of Finnish artists.

Mikko Manninen, CEO of Music Finland, said that over the years, TMW has become one of Europe's most interesting and professional international music industry events. "This year, a record number of Finnish companies and artists participated. Music Finland cooperates with TMW and Music Estonia in a wide range of ways, both in terms of content, the choice of performers and organization of professional meetings," Manninen said. "The Finnish and Estonian music markets have become much closer in all sectors of the industry," he added.

Marili Jõgi, founder and CEO of Moon Management, which represents several top Estonian artists and performers, said that for her, this year's festival had been a great success. "A strong bond was established with music gurus from different fields and I seem to have found a world-class mentor. Now we need to give it some time, as exporting [musical artists] is a long and continuous process," Jõgi said, adding that the contacts made at TMW will lead to real results

"You just have to dare to think big, find ways to weave together the threads that you find, keep the contacts you have made and invite them back," she said.

Over 1,200 music industry professionals from around the world attended the TMW conference and PRO program. The festival was covered by more than 100 journalists, including national broadcasters from the U.K., Finland, Sweden, Lithuania and Latvia. The music publications Louder, Arts Desk, Songlines, Jazzwise and Beats Per Minute also reported on the event.

Tickets are already on sale for next year's TWM festival, which takes place from April 3-6.

