Music industry pioneer to share stories of Estonia's cultural revolution at Tallinn Music Week

Estonian music industry pioneer Jüri Makarov will share memories of the legendary "Rock Summer" festival, the early days of the Baltic music industry and more at the 2025 Tallinn Music Week (TMW) conference.

Makarov, who received the Outstanding Contribution Award at the latest Estonian Music Industry Awards will be interviewed by his long-time colleague and Finnish industry trailblazer Tapio Korjus.

Jüri Makarov's contribution extends deep into the development of the music industry in Estonia and across the former Soviet bloc before and after the fall of the Iron Curtain. His greatest achievement was organizing the "Rock Summer" festival at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) from 1988 to 1997, which helped shape Estonia's cultural identity and music business.

The birth of "Rock Summer" was unprecedented — this was the first festival of such magnitude in the entire Soviet Union, featuring international artists on a grand stage with powerful sound and lighting equipment, something previously only glimpsed through Estonians' "window to Europe" – Finnish TV.

In collaboration with Finnish partners and the entrepreneurial spirit of Makarov's team, acts such as Public Image Ltd., The Stranglers, Faith No More, ZZ Top, Simple Minds, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Manowar, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Blur, Mercury Rev, Inspiral Carpets, The Shamen, Super Furry Animals, Kid Creole and many others were brought to perform there.

"Rock Summer" also launched a new industry sector in Estonia with the first catering companies and sound & lighting equipment rentals. The event influenced Estonia's music scenes from metal to club culture — the latter partly due to the festival afterparties where Public Image Ltd. members played acid house, captivating the eager ears of Estonia's future DJs and producers who would later transform the nation's nightlife scene.

Between organizing Rock Summers, Makarov founded the Piraat nightclub in Tallinn, FM TOP Radio, Tipp TV, music magazine Kuum and a sound equipment rental company. He has also promoted concerts after the Rock Summer era, bringing acts like José Carreras, Joe Cocker, Savage Garden, Sting and magician David Copperfield to Estonia.

He has also been involved in organizing major skiing events including the Tartu Marathon and World Cup events. In 2003, the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) recognized him with the Best Promoter award.

During the discussion, Makarov will share memories of both the birth of "Rock Summer" and Estonia singing and rocking itself to freedom. Expect fascinating anecdotes—from negotiations with international artists' representatives to tales of the mythical "Makarov's flute"—alongside candid reflections on the dizzying peaks and treacherous valleys of the music business.

Makarov will also delve into his life beyond the spotlight, including metamorphosis into a sheep farmer and business consultant in Southeast Estonia.

Jüri Makarov will be interviewed by Finnish music industry maverick Tapio Korjus, who brings over five decades of experience to the conversation. As founder of Rockadillo Group, Korjus has managed artists who've performed over 2,000 shows across 40 countries whilst promoting countless international acts in Finland. Beginning his career as a rock journalist and DJ, Korjus established Suomi-Pop in 1971 before expanding to Rockadillo Records, artist management and publishing. A co-founder of the Music & Media conference and Finnish Music Export Office, Korjus continues to shape the Nordic music landscape.

Speakers at the 2025 Tallinn Music Week Conference. Source: Tallinn Music Week

Previously announced TMW conference speakers include European promoter of Rammstein and the founder of MCT Agentur Scumeck Sabottka, Grammy-winning sound engineer Haydn Bendall, Managing Director of ESNS Anna van Nunen, Artistic Director of Wavelength Music Jonathan Bunce, Live Nation promoter for the Baltics Eva Palm and Britt Randma, manager of Music Moves Europe Award-winning Night Tapes.

Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is one of the most acclaimed new music and city culture festivals and key networking events for music and creative industry professionals from across Europe. TMW has been held annually in the Estonian capital since 2009 and consists of three main program elements: a music festival, a conference and a city festival.

The TMW 2025 conference is at Tallinn's Nordic Hotel Forum on Friday April 4 and Saturday April 5, while the music showcase festivaltakes place at various music venues throughout the Estonian capital from Thursday April 3 until Saturday April 5.

